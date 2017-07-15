Children's Book on Kindness Inspired by The City of Anaheim

Great Book for Every Child

Kristine Urban

Kristine Urban

Parents who are looking for a book that entertains as well as educates, will be happy to discover the latest release from Huss Publishing – a children's book publisher that focuses on books for children 3-8 and offers them as e-books and softcover books through Amazon.

This is a story of a troop of monkeys who were fighting among themselves and not looking after each other. Sickness and ill health led them to search for another path when the voice of a youngster suggested they try kindness. Why not, they thought. After all, they could always go back to being selfish and mean. But it was kindness that saved the troop. It was kindness that made them look after each other's health and welfare. It was kindness that made each a better monkey.

In today's world of conflict and antagonism, there could be no better lesson for any child. With rhymes that sing to you as you read and drawings that dance as you turn the page, this book fills the reader with ambition to be just like the kind monkeys.

The inspiration for this story came from a visit that Sally Huss, author and illustrator, made to the City Hall of Anaheim, California recently. She was so impressed by the Mayor and Councilmen's efforts to create a culture of kindness in that city that she sat down and wrote a book on the subject.

Huss was fascinated by the fact that the elementary school children of Anaheim completed 1 million acts of kindness in 2015! She also learned that the Dali Lama has supported this city's commitment to kindness and has indicated that focus for this effort should be on the very young.

This is right up this author/illustrator's alley as her catalog of books for young children now numbers over 100. Within two weeks of her visit, Huss completed the book and made it available on Amazon, dedicating it to the City of Kindness, Anaheim. Her conclusion is that if monkeys can do it, why not kids? And if one city can do it, why not others?