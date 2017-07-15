 
News By Tag
* Children S Books
* Children's Poetry
* Bedtime Picture Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Children's Book on Kindness Inspired by The City of Anaheim

 
 
Great Book for Every Child
Great Book for Every Child
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Children S Books
Children's Poetry
Bedtime Picture Books

Industry:
Books

Location:
Anaheim - California - US

Subject:
Features

ANAHEIM, Calif. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Parents who are looking for a book that entertains as well as educates, will be happy to discover the latest release from Huss Publishing – The Monkeys Who Tried Kindness.

Huss Publishing, a rising children's book publisher, focuses on books for children 3-8 and, like this new book, offers them as e-books and softcover books through Amazon.

This is a story of a troop of monkeys who were fighting among themselves and not looking after each other. Sickness and ill health led them to search for another path when the voice of a youngster suggested they try kindness. Why not, they thought. After all, they could always go back to being selfish and mean. But it was kindness that saved the troop. It was kindness that made them look after each other's health and welfare. It was kindness that made each a better monkey.

In today's world of conflict and antagonism, there could be no better lesson for any child. With rhymes that sing to you as you read and drawings that dance as you turn the page, this book fills the reader with ambition to be just like the kind monkeys.

The inspiration for this story came from a visit that Sally Huss, author and illustrator of The Monkeys Who Tried Kindness, made to the City Hall of Anaheim, California recently. She was so impressed by the Mayor and Councilmen's efforts to create a culture of kindness in that city that she sat down and wrote a book on the subject.

Huss was fascinated by the fact that the elementary school children of Anaheim completed 1 million acts of kindness in 2015! She also learned that the Dali Lama has supported this city's commitment to kindness and has indicated that focus for this effort should be on the very young.

This is right up this author/illustrator's alley as her catalog of books for young children now numbers over 100. Within two weeks of her visit, Huss completed the book and made it available on Amazon, dedicating it to the City of Kindness, Anaheim. Her conclusion is that if monkeys can do it, why not kids? And if one city can do it, why not others?

This book may be viewed on Amazon --
http://amzn.com/B073SG8P1P

Contact: Kristine Urban, Marketing Director

info@sallyhuss.com

Contact
Kristine Urban
***@sallyhuss.com
End
Source:Huss Publishing
Email:***@sallyhuss.com
Posted By:***@sallyhuss.com Email Verified
Tags:Children S Books, Children's Poetry, Bedtime Picture Books
Industry:Books
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share