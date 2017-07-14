 
Exhibit Opening The Courageous: Our Heroes

 
 
CHICAGO - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- OPENING: Friday, August 11, 2017, 7:00 p.m., $10.00

The Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago (UNM) will open a travelling exhibition from Ukraine The Courageous: Our Heroes to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine. An unprecedented exhibition and first time collaborative project with the Heavenly Hundred Heroes – the Revolution of Dignity Museum (Maidan Museum) in Kyiv, Ukraine and support of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago.

Today, when Ukraine is struggling to preserve its independence, it is important to rediscover the fateful events that have become the symbol of the struggle for freedom and dignity. The Maidan ceased to be the name of the area – it is a symbol of Liberty. That is why the Revolution of Dignity, the protest movement of 2004 can be considered a continuation of not only the Revolution on the granite of 1991, but also the Ukrainian revolution of 1917–1921, as well as the fight for freedom in times of the First and Second World wars, as well as the post war struggle.

On view through September 30, 2017, the multimedia exhibition brings to life the memories of the revolutionary events, and encourages further independent exploration and interpretation of the various themes and issues arising out of Ukraine's freedom movements of the past and its modern-day Revolution of Dignity. While the exhibition spotlights the heroism of Ukrainians in their fight for independence, it also seeks to stimulate dialogue on the concept of freedom through viewpoints on the past and the present, on different civil disobedience campaigns and self-organized pro-democracy movements related to the struggle of other nations for human rights, individual liberties, and freedom as an essential human value

.Exhibition dates: August 11, 2017 – September 30, 2017.  Opening night - Friday August 11th at 7:00 pm, admission $10.00.
for more details visit https://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
Venue: The Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago, 2249 W Superior St, Chicago, IL 60612, USA.

Museum Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Press accreditation and additional information: UNM curator – Maria Klimchak  312 421-8020

Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainianationalmuseum.org
