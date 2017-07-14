 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Winner Airport Parking Wins "Readers' Choice Award, 2017" from The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com

Winner Airport Parking, Philadelphia International Airport's premier valet parking service has been selected by readers of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com. as a winner for servicing traveling customers who park and fly from Philadelphia International Airport. Reader's based the award on Winner's stellar service that includes its ease-of-use, fast service. Thousands of Philadelphia area families and business travelers use Winner's convenient valet service each year.
 
1 2
Philly_ReadersChoice_2017
Philly_ReadersChoice_2017
PHILADELPHIA - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Established over 20 years ago by owner Peter Carrea, and operating out of a small trailer with a few hundred customers, Winner Airport Parking has grown its business exponentially, servicing Philadelphia area customer each year from its facility located at 6717 Essington Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, seven minutes from PHL.

Mister Carrea attributes his success to attention-to-detail customer service priced competitively with long and short-term parking rates at Philly International Airport and other parking services in the area.

In addition, Winner offers several nominally priced upgrade services that allow you to meet your Winner valet driver at the airport and enable you to arrive to, and leave from, the airport in your own car. Winner also provides a multitude of auto services from detailing, to maintenance, while your auto is parked at their secured lots.

In 2013, Winner Airport parking garnered a "Best of Philly" award from Philadelphia Magazine; 40th Anniversary.

For a list of services and rates visit www.winnerairportparking.net or call (800) 978-4848. See how their services work by visiting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbjxHWvau9Y



For further information please contact Cerami Creative at 218-893-3004 or info@CeramiCreative.com.

Media Contact
Frank Cerami, President
Cerami Creative
2158378194
***@ceramicreative.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12653585/1
https://www.prlog.org/12653585/2
End
Source:Winner Airport Parking
Email:***@ceramicreative.com Email Verified
Tags:Philadelphia Airport Parking
Industry:Transportation
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cerami Creative Strategies PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share