PODS® Houston Celebrates National Garage Sale Day, Aug. 12
Moving and storage company offers tips for cleaning out your garage and selling success
This year, National Garage Sale Day is Saturday, Aug. 12. PODS Houston, a moving and storage company,is offering home owners and apartment occupant's helpful tips to get and stay organized this summer.
Do yourself a favor and get organized. Divide the garage into zones: Storage Zone, Charity Zone, Garage Sale Zone and Trash Zone. Relocate zoned items to a PODScontainer while de-cluttering and focus on the items to sell on National Garage Sale Day.
If you don't use it, sell it. People often hold onto items that they do not need. Organize your belongings by sentimental value and prune the items you are unsure of. It's possible that the unsure items will sell for top dollar at the garage sale. PODS Houston offers secure, climate controlled warehouses to store those sentimental items you are not ready to part with.
Drive a hard bargain. Everything for sale is negotiable. Remember that if someone wants your items, another person may want them too. Drive a hard bargain and get the most for your pre-loved treasures.
Anything that doesn't sell can be donated to charity. After the sale is over, make a trip to your nearest Goodwill, Salvation Army, thrift store or donation bin and donate the items that did not sell. You never know who may be able to use the unwanted items you have leftover.
Keep it tidy. Set some ground rules now that the garage is clean. These rules include keeping the parking area free from clutter. Sporting equipment and tools should be stored off the floor and in cabinets to keep the garage free from chaos.
"A PODS container is the perfect solution to help residents store their belongings while decluttering their homes to prepare for National Garage Sale Day," says Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS Houston. "They are able to focus on executing a successful garage sale by selling their unwanted items."
For more information about renting a PODS container, visit www.pods.com.
ABOUT PODS® HOUSTON
PODS Houston is one of the largest independently-
Each year, PODS Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA, Operation Stocking Stuffer and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS of Houston partners with annually.
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 185,000 PODS containers in service.
