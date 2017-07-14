 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


REBOOT TIME©Parasport - Supplement For Parasports Champions

REBOOT TIME©Parasports is a supplement for parasports athletes, whose goal is to heighten their energy level even further so they can compete at the highest level possible. Learn more. www.rebootime.com
 
 
parasport run short
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Zach Laboratories Inc., Owner of Reboot Time© brand of athletic supplements, announces it has introduced REBOOT TIME©Parasports, a sports supplement designed to take parasports athletes to new frontiers of athletic performance.

When ZLI company was exploring opportunities to diversify its product line, Zak Kouloughli, CEO, had the idea of catering to parasports athletes.  He thought the number of paraathletes was growing and it was time for the sportsmen and women to have their own industry.  Kouloughli contacted his scientist-friend, who manufactures supplements in Texas and requested assistance.  The latter recommended a supplement for mitochondria DNA. "this will fuel the mitochondria, which is the cell's power plant; as a result para-athletes will have additional energy available and can take their game to the next level" the scientist explained.  The next day "REBOOT TIME©Parasports was born.

Parasports games are growing and the competition is more intense, adds ZLI's CEO. Only para athletes with the strongest determination and greatest strengths will eventually win.

REBOOT TIME©Parasports bottle contains contains 120 capsules; and can be purchased online directly from http://www.rebootime.com

Source:Zach Laboratories Inc.
Email:***@rebootime.com Email Verified
Tags:Parasport, Para Athlete, Paralympics
Industry:Sports
Location:Pflugerville - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
