Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


32M microchips employees company-wide

Three Square Market will become the first U.S. company to provide implanted microchip technology to their employees.
 
 
Chip Implant to be used by 32M
Chip Implant to be used by 32M
 
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Three Square Market (32M) is offering implanted chip technology to all of their employees on August 1st, 2017. Employees will be implanted with a RFID chip allowing them to make purchases in their break room micro market, open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine, etc.  This program, offered by 32M, is optional for all employees. The company is expecting over 50 staff members to be voluntarily chipped.  32M is partnering with BioHax International and Jowan Osterland, CEO, based out of Sweden.

RFID technology or Radio-frequency Identification uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically stored information. Often referred to as "chip" technology, this option has become very popular in the European marketplace. The chip implant uses near-field communications (NFC); the same technology used in contactless credit cards and mobile payments. A chip is implanted between the thumb and forefinger underneath the skin within seconds. "We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office micro markets, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals.  Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc." commented CEO, Todd Westby.

"When working with our operators over in Europe, we came across a company of chipped employees at BioHax International and the concept of using RFID with micro markets quickly grew," commented VP of International Sales, Tony Danna.  Micro market technology is steadily growing globally allowing vending operators to supply businesses with an open concept market for employees. Businesses see multiple benefits when adding a micro market to their location, such as increased employee morale and productivity. "We see chip technology as the next evolution in payment systems, much like micro markets have steadily replaced vending machines. As a leader in micro market technology, it is important that 32M continues leading the way with advancements such as chip implants" add Westby.

Employees will be chipped at the 32M inaugural "chip party" hosted at their headquarters in River Falls, WI on August, 1st 2017.

32M based in River Falls, WI, is considered a leader in micro market technology.  With over 2700 kiosks in operation, the company has micro markets in 20 different countries and is growing rapidly abroad. For more information on 32M visit http://www.32Market.com or http://www.BreakRoomRehab.com.

BioHax International is a company based in Sweden on the forefront of implanted chip technology. Osterland was recently a guest speaker on the TED Talks. Visit www.BioHaxSweden.com for additional information.

Contact
Tony Danna
***@32market.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017
