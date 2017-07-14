 
Industry News





Experience Las Vegas Like Never Before

Destination Las Vegas Group Launches VR 360 App Available on the App Store and Google Play Marketplace.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A New App that delivers VR content focusing on Las Vegas ceremony venues and luxury destination weddings.

Now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store, DestinationLV VR is an immersive virtual experience using the Google Cardboard platform. Featuring some of the most beautiful and adventurous pockets of Las Vegas, Destination Las Vegas Group hopes this new app will let prospective brides and grooms experience their unique ceremony venue before they arrive.

Destination LasVegas Group hopes to stay on the cutting edge and welcome new technology as it becomes available. The creation of this virtual reality app gives android and iphone users a brand new experience, a new way to select from the most unique wedding and vow renewal ceremonies imaginable.

"This incredible technology is not only practical, the beautiful thing about virtual reality is that it lets you experience emotion, so you can trigger a reaction to a venue that you can't get anywhere else." –Sebastian Salas, President, Destination Las Vegas Group

The DestinationLV VR App is free of cost, works on iphone and android devices and is available in every country. This app requires use of Cardboard VR goggles. Please visit https://www.destinationlv.com/vr-app/ for more info screenshots and demos.

Destination Las Vegas Group is the main source for all of your traditional, themed or destination wedding, renewal and romance ceremony needs. Destination Ceremonies in Las Vegas range from the Valley of Fire, Grand Canyon, Red Rock, The High Roller Observation Wheel at Linq, Welcome to Las Vegas Sign, Limousine, In Suite, to a variety of helicopter ceremonies. Let us make your dream ceremony a reality today.

https://destinationlv.com

Contact
Ryan Drake
Marketing Manager
***@destinationlv.com
