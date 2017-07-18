Country(s)
NomadRez revolutionizes vacation rental software
Vacation rental company Nomadness Rentals is soon to launch its innovative NomadRez vacation rental management software.
LOS ANGELES & ASPEN, Colo. & LAS VEGAS - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nomadness Rentals, a property management company that started in Mammoth Lakes nearly 10 years ago, has now expanded beyond the Sierras in the field of property management. As a result, it is soon to offer other property management companies and homeowners the ability to use the same reservation software that has propelled Nomadness Rentals and its homeowners to success in recent years. NomadRez offers vacation rental property managers and homeowners a reservation software with high functionality, online travel agent (OTA) channeling, and the lowest cost in the industry.
NomadRez software is especially made for small to medium vacation rental managers and individual homeowners. The software is able to automate quotes for inquiries, enable online reservations, provide real-time calendars, calculate local city ordinances for transient occupancy tax, and pay out the vacation rental property manager or homeowners within three business days of reservation placement. It also allows homeowners and property managers to customize rental contracts, provide damage insurance, and offer travel insurance.
Furthermore, the NomadRez software offers total transparency in reservation information and transaction history, including detailed line-item reporting and pace reporting year-to-date, month-to-date, week-to-date and daily.
To further outperform other reservation software, NomadRez has fully integrated with global giants such as HomeAway, VRBO, Airbnb, and - in the near future - Booking.com
Nomadness Rentals will announce its global product launch for NomadRez July 24, 2017. With its low cost, exclusive features, and groundbreaking capabilities, it is sure to be the first of its kind within the vacation rental industry.
