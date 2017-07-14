News By Tag
AGS Sustaining Firm Member Spotlight: GemFind
[The following article can be found on American Gem Society News]
After selling his computer software development company, the founder and CEO of GemFind, Alex Fetanat, began importing emeralds from Colombia. By the late 90s, he saw the need for technology in the jewelry industry. Since then, GemFind has developed a multitude of apps and tools to help the industry stay competitive in this digital age.
With the internet and online marketing evolving, businesses look to a company that understands both technology and the jewelry industry. The team at GemFind specializes in creating websites and digital marketing exclusively for retail jewelers. They go through extensive training for their position, which includes attending jewelry shows and staying informed with trade publications and newsletters.
Want to know more about GemFind? Mr. Fetanat answered a few of our questions.
What are some of the upcoming technology trends AGS members should be aware of?
We're all aware that shopping habits are changing. With the proliferation of mobile devices, more and more shoppers are using the internet to research products before making the decision to visit a store. The retail jewelry industry is no exception.
With an increase in retail jewelry stores closing each year, now, more than ever, is the time to boost your online presence. Having a good and engaging website is a great start but also make sure you are active on social media, blogging, getting good reviews, doing proper search engine optimization (SEO), and digital marketing.
Not everyone is technologically savvy. What kind of training and support does GemFind offer?
We train and educate our clients as much as possible, but we're a full-service agency that assists our clients every step of the way.
How as your AGS membership helped GemFind?
Being a member of the AGS has helped boost our reputation in the jewelry industry. We are instantly more credible with our clients when they learn we are a member of the AGS.
What advice do you offer to new members of the AGS?
Participate in as many AGS events as you can. Network with your fellow AGS members and work together on the common goal of improving the quality of products and services you provide. Over the years, I've been able to be a part of many AGS events and have hosted a few. The connections you make will be invaluable to grow your business to the next level.
Is there a product you would like AGS members to know more about?
JewelCloud®, our social product network, gives a retailer's website a virtual inventory of designer jewelry.
It now tracks click-throughs, generates analytics and reports. You can see how many clicks your website is receiving for a specific product category, vendor, and price range. If you want to know your audience, this is very powerful information!
In addition, JewelCloud® now has open access where AGS members can sign up for a free account. Ask me for a demo!
Visit http://www.gemfind.com/
Original Article: https://www.americangemsociety.org/
End
