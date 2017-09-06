News By Tag
New Collagen Face Mask Treatment - MAGICSTRIPES
New collagen treatment infused with natural anti-aging ingredients that rejuvenates your skin.
Collagen is the most naturally producing protein in the body, and is a main fundamental part of the connective tissue. The protein helps build and protect the skin by maintaining its hydration, its elasticity. However, after age 25 the body's collagen production decreases dramatically, leading to the skin starting to lose its youthful appearance. The instructions suggest that the mask should be worn between 40 to 60 minutes per application, allowing for the your skin to restore its collagen levels and its youthful appearance.
During the treatment, the ingredients are sinking into the skin to provide a facelift appearance by re-creating the face's V-shape. The product has been dermatology tested and is paraben and cruelty free, like the rest of the MAGICSTRIPES range. Natalie Franz, a reputable make-up artist and founder of the brand, says about her products, "With the help of our products every woman can visually correct imperfections and can thereby not only look fresher and younger, but also feel like it. You can avoid surgery and wcj the associated risks but achieve the same effects." Being in the industry for more than 15 years, Natalie is now ready to share her beauty secrets.
Wholesale Order:
MAGICSTRIPES products are available immediately through, Magicstripes.us
About CCV Inc:
Capital & Commercial Ventures (CCV) has been sourcing products for international mail order catalogues since 1988. Due of our expertise, we are the U.S. buying office for several European catalogue houses. Our success in exporting American made goods has led us to expand our services to include unique products to U.S. mail order catalogues. CCV is also a distributor.
Contact
Philippe Lahmani
2126331559
***@magicstripes.us
