New Collagen Face Mask Treatment - MAGICSTRIPES

-- MAGICSTRIPES has introduced its newest line of products a variety of six face masks. One of its most exciting launches is its lifting collagen mask. This mask was specifically designed for the chin and the contour of the face to remove the looseness of the skin, to visibly diminish the signs of aging. The formula moisturizes the skin, improves blood circulation, and improving the skin's elasticity. The Lifting Collagen Mask is infused primarily with collagen in combination with caffeine, vitamin C & E, macadamia nut oil, glycerin, and hydrogel to tighten the lower part of the neck to reduce the appearance of a double chin.Collagen is the most naturally producing protein in the body, and is a main fundamental part of the connective tissue. The protein helps build and protect the skin by maintaining its hydration, its elasticity. However, after age 25 the body's collagen production decreases dramatically, leading to the skin starting to lose its youthful appearance. The instructions suggest that the mask should be worn between 40 to 60 minutes per application, allowing for the your skin to restore its collagen levels and its youthful appearance.During the treatment, the ingredients are sinking into the skin to provide a facelift appearance by re-creating the face's V-shape. The product has been dermatology tested and is paraben and cruelty free, like the rest of the MAGICSTRIPES range. Natalie Franz, a reputable make-up artist and founder of the brand, says about her products, "" Being in the industry for more than 15 years, Natalie is now ready to share her beauty secrets.MAGICSTRIPES products are available immediately through, Magicstripes.us Capital & Commercial Ventures (CCV) has been sourcing products for international mail order catalogues since 1988. Due of our expertise, we are the U.S. buying office for several European catalogue houses. Our success in exporting American made goods has led us to expand our services to include unique products to U.S. mail order catalogues. CCV is also a distributor.