Direct Federal celebrates David Johnson upon his retiring as Chairman of Board of Directors

End

-- Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com)announced that David Johnson has stepped down as Chairman of its Board of Directors following a nine-yeartenure, during which time the credit union saw many pivotal changes.Johnson, a member of the Direct Federal Credit Union Board of Directors for 35 years, served as Chairman twice, most recently from 2008 to 2016. He has also served in the capacity of Vice Chairman for 20 years and was recently elected to that role yet again for a three-year term.Over the past three and a half decades, he has served on numerous Board committees, participating in national and state credit union conferences and maintains an acute understanding of the financial marketplace and the credit union industry.A graduate of Boston University with a BS degree in Engineering, Johnson went on to receive his MBA from Babson College. His professional career both in industry and government includes posts with Gillette Company, BoozAllen Hamilton and Polaroid Corporation.Johnson and his wife reside in Maine.Joseph Walsh, President and CEO of Direct Federal Credit Union said, "Dave's unwavering commitment to Direct Federal and our membership is indisputable. For 35 years, he has provided solid advice and direction, coupled with a genuine desire to see our organization lead and succeed. Although he is stepping down as Chair, we are delighted he will remain on the board as Vice Chairman."Recently named the fastest growing credit union in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Direct Federal offers great rates, easy access and remarkable service. Voted one of the 200 healthiest credit unions in the country, the progressive not-for-profit credit union re-invests their earnings in their membership. From mortgages, home equity lines, and auto loans to checking, savings, and CDs, Direct Federal provides an integrated array of products and services, all enhanced with the simplicity and convenience of the latest online and mobile technologies. Direct Federal Credit Union is located at 50 Cabot Street, Needham, MA. For more information, please call 781-455-6500 or visit www.direct.com.