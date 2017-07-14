 
News By Tag
* 8th House Publishing
* Submissions
* Authors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montreal
  Quebec
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

8th House Publishing - Call for Submissions

 
 
8th House Publishing - Call for Submissions
8th House Publishing - Call for Submissions
MONTREAL, Quebec - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- 8th House Publishing - Call for Submissions | July 2017, Montreal, Canada

8th House Publishing, based out of Montreal and New York, is looking to acquire manuscripts on the general theme of Resistance in North America in our Present Age whether occurring, necessary and desirable or imagined, frivolous and architected. The submission call is for both works of fiction and non-fiction.

8th House Publishing is particularly interested in those works dealing with Indigenous resistance, feminist movements/theory, labour organizing, student activism, political theory on resistance/revolution, future of journalism / journalists / free press, geopolitics and forced migrations, social-engineering projects, utopic experiments, et cetera.

Please send your manuscript, full biography and literary resume to us at submissions@8thHousePublishing.com

For further information, please contact Anne-Cecile Favory at anne.favory@8thHousePublishing.com

-The 8th House Team

Please visit us at http://www.8thHousePublishing.com for further information.

Contact
Anne-Cecile Favory, 8th House Publishing
***@8thhousepublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@8thhousepublishing.com
Posted By:***@8thhousepublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:8th House Publishing, Submissions, Authors
Industry:Books
Location:Montreal - Quebec - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
8th House Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share