8th House Publishing - Call for Submissions
8th House Publishing, based out of Montreal and New York, is looking to acquire manuscripts on the general theme of Resistance in North America in our Present Age whether occurring, necessary and desirable or imagined, frivolous and architected. The submission call is for both works of fiction and non-fiction.
8th House Publishing is particularly interested in those works dealing with Indigenous resistance, feminist movements/theory, labour organizing, student activism, political theory on resistance/revolution, future of journalism / journalists / free press, geopolitics and forced migrations, social-engineering projects, utopic experiments, et cetera.
Please send your manuscript, full biography and literary resume to us at submissions@
For further information, please contact Anne-Cecile Favory at anne.favory@
-The 8th House Team
Please visit us at http://www.8thHousePublishing.com for further information.
Anne-Cecile Favory, 8th House Publishing
***@8thhousepublishing.com
