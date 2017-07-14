 
BirthdayPak is Coming Soon to Dallas

 
 
Jennifer Bradley, BirthdayPak of Dallas/Fort Worth
Jennifer Bradley, BirthdayPak of Dallas/Fort Worth
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- BirthdayPak recently welcomed its newest franchisee, Jennifer Bradley.  Jennifer is the proud new owner of BirthdayPak of Dallas/Fort Worth and is looking forward to bringing BirthdayPak to the Dallas area in the near future.

In addition to being a BirthdayPak recipient, Jennifer boasts more than 8 years of advertising sales experience in the print industry.  Jennifer's passion for sales and remarkable achievements will definitely lend a hand in the development of her BirthdayPak franchise.  Currently residing in the Fort Worth area with her family, Jennifer is eager to network with the existing BirthdayPak clients and introduce the unique marketing platform to new local businesses.  Welcome to the growing family of BirthdayPak franchise owners, Jennifer!

The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing.  Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.

There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!  There are limited markets available nationwide.  If you, or someone you know, has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please call 888-206-0083 or email Franchising@BirthdayPak.com.

Source:
Email:***@birthdaypak.com Email Verified
Tags:BirthdayPak Franchise, Franchise Opportunity, BirthdayPak of Dallas
Industry:Advertising
Location:Springfield - Pennsylvania - United States
