BirthdayPak is Coming Soon to Dallas
In addition to being a BirthdayPak recipient, Jennifer boasts more than 8 years of advertising sales experience in the print industry. Jennifer's passion for sales and remarkable achievements will definitely lend a hand in the development of her BirthdayPak franchise. Currently residing in the Fort Worth area with her family, Jennifer is eager to network with the existing BirthdayPak clients and introduce the unique marketing platform to new local businesses. Welcome to the growing family of BirthdayPak franchise owners, Jennifer!
The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.
There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!
