Lack of Simple Device Cost $160M in Fruitless Search for Malaysian 370
Readily Available EPIRBs Would Have Pinpointed Crash Site in Real Time
But a very inexpensive readily available device, if it had been used, could have told authorities not only exactly where the plane went down, but also the cause of the crash, says MIT engineer, inventor, and now professor John Banzhaf.
Indeed, the same type of device could have provided the same detailed information about the El Faro cargo ship, and other planes and ships which sunk under unknown circumstances,
Banzhaf says that in this era of smart phones and GPS, there should be no such mysteries.
Indeed, the plane's position should have been known immediately from a simple piece of existing technology known as floatable EPIRBs, and a data recorder recovered within days without any deep diving and endless listening for pings, says Banzhaf, who has two U.S. patents and many technical papers to his credit.
Most ships are required to have on board EPIRBs [Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons], a technology that has been in use for decades in marine environments. When activated, these devices send out an emergency distress signal - which indicates the identity of the caller - to search and rescue satellites.
If linked - as even small personal hand-held EPIRB devices now commonly are - to am internal GPS locator of the kind found in many cell phones, the devices will also provide their location with pinpoint accuracy, and in addition permit rescuers who subsequently arrive on the scene to hone in on its radio signal.
"If all of this can be packed into a small hand-held device weighing only ounces, which can transmit your identity and your location anywhere in the world for at least 24 hours, and is even waterproof and designed to float, there is no reason why a larger EPIRB designed especially for aircraft should not be able to do the same with a bigger battery sending a signal hundreds of times more powerful, and able to last for weeks if not months."
This is much better than a device sending out pings from under the ocean which can be detected only by craft closer than a few miles away searching a wide swath of ocean, says Banzhaf.
Since EPIRBs designed for aircraft can be much larger than the tiny personalized hand-held EPIRBs used by hikers, there is no reason why they could not also contain data recorders - sometimes called "black boxes" - or at least store in their flash-drive type [SSD] memory all of the information from data recording circuitry located elsewhere in the aircraft.
These devices would store - and provide to authorities - detailed information about everything that happened to the craft, and possibly even the last several hours of what was said in the cockpit.
Many EPIRBs made for ocean use are designed to be "floatable,"
Making it possible for rescuers to locate exactly where the craft sank, and to find almost immediately - floating on the surface - detailed information about what happened, would be far preferable to having authorities try to search thousands of square miles of territory, and then attempting to recover this invaluable information from the ocean bottom 15,000 feet below, says Banzhaf.
Similar automatically-
But now we are $160 million poorer, ans with no clue as to what caused the plane's mysterious disappearance and whether or not it could easily happen again, when a device costing less than $1,000 and readily available on the Internet and from many suppliers, could have provided all this information.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
