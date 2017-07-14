News By Tag
"BookAclassic" Goes Global in 30 countries, the emerging AirBnB of Vintage Car Rental
Time Travel with over 20k BookAclassic Vintage Car for Rent Worldwide
Whether customers need a vintage bridal car or simply wanted to taste driving a classic car at historic cities when traveling, BookAclassic has wheels to match everyone's needs. Drive with luxury and style inside an Aston Martin DB5 as you feel like James Bond in the action movie of your life! Imagine yourself driving an Alfa Romeo GT in Milan or a Fiat 500 in Toscana? And for "Back to the Future" movie fan, relive the movie scenes while driving a Delorean car model anywhere you want.
Matching Classic Cars
At http://www.BookAclassic.com, each country has its own selection of cars. Online visitors can view the profile of the cars. They can also select their in their preferred language.
The site has a wide array of sought after premium vintage and muscle cars with luxury models and colors to complement any type of event and purpose.Vintage car enthusiasts need not dream anymore with BookAclassic boasting over 20,000 classic cars.
Self-Drive Classic Cars for Cheap
When choosing the right car to rent, you are guaranteed to self-drive a classic car for a day or even for a week as long as you like. If you want to just sit back and relax, you can get the driver included in the price.
Alex Newell, a customer that rented a classic car in the UK expressed that "BookAclassic has a fantastic selection of cars at very affordable rates."
Lots of people dream of driving a classic car but typically hold back due to the hefty price tag. BookAclassic gives anyone the opportunity to have an unforgettable experience without paying the cost of owning one.
Experience Your Dream Vintage Car
Customers of BookAclassic share high-rating reviews of their experience driving classic cars for their travel or special events. Kelly and John visited Porto aboard in a Ford Super Deluxe. John said, "You can ride a bus, metro or taxi but none of those can ever compare with the sensation of driving a 1946 car through an old city with beautiful historic buildings".
The question of "Why buy a pricey vintage car, when you can just rent one and experience the dream?" is apparent with the increasing demand for classic cars, revealing another emerging trend among car enthusiasts including millennial brides embracing the vintage wedding theme.
ABOUT BOOKACLASSIC
BookAclassic is the leading online booking portal for rental of classic and vintage vehicles and the world's fastest growing platform for retro vehicles that never go out of style!
BookAclassic objective is fast becoming the preferred booking site for rental of classic vehicles worldwide. A straightforward online booking system and our efficient service are bringing in more customers every day. BookAclassic offers the most extensive online collection of classic and vintage vehicles for private and corporate events, film productions, commercials, fairs, and museums. Get more information at http://www.BookAclassic.com or at +44 7479 222606 (UK).
Shemie Breitenbach
sab@bookaclassic.com
