Garden State Philharmonic Announces 62nd Season
The season will open on October 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. with "Greetings from the Jersey Shore". This concert will honor the people and places of the Jersey Shore on the five year anniversary of Super Storm Sandy. Super Storm Sandy brought the Jersey Shore together five years ago in heart wrenching and humbling ways and continues to bond the people of the Jersey Shore. This concert will feature the multi-media work of native New Jersey composer, William Vollinger (Portraits of the Jersey Shore). Other musical selections will include American favorites; John Philip Sousa and George Gershwin. The season will continue in November with, "Captured in Time". Witness the way in which Stravinsky (Pulcinella Suite), Paulus (Voices from the Gallery), and Haydn (Symphony 101 "Clock") wrestle with the beast named Time. Tune in to W-GSP on April 28, 2018 as the Philharmonic brings back the days when radio was KING and music filled the airwaves. "1940's Radio Show" is sure to be a Pops concert for the whole family to enjoy! The GSP will close out their 62nd season with the "SEASON FINALE" concert on May 19, 2018. From the streets of New York City to the city squares of New Orleans, the GSP will take you on a journey of American music and how it came to be. Works include: Gilbert (Dance in Place Congo) and Dvorak (Symphony No. 7). Independent of the professional orchestra's four-concert series, the Philharmonic will again be joining the GSP Chorus for "Messiah & More!" and the Atlantic City Ballet for The Nutcracker in December. The Garden State Philharmonic will also have the honor of being joined on stage by the newest program offered by the GSP, the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus in March for Rutter's Mass of the Children. This special concert event will take place on March 25th at 3:00 p.m. at the Jay & Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College.
Full-price tickets range from $10 to $50, with reduced fixed rates for senior citizens, students, and groups of 10 or more. For those who love locking in additional savings, season subscription packages will continue to be available through October 1st rewarding buyers with a 10% discount off standard ticket rates. For senior citizens living in adult communities throughout Ocean & Monmouth Counties, ask about the GSP's ConcertRide Transportation program when calling. The Professional Orchestra Series is sponsored, in part, by Investors Bank and the Investors Foundation. ConcertRide is sponsored in part by the OceanFirst Foundation. Call 732-255-0460 or visit gardenstatephilharmonic.org for tickets.
Don't miss a beat of this action packed season. Mark Series Concerts at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College on your calendars:
GREETINGS FROM THE JERSEY SHORE, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
CAPTURED IN TIME, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
1940'S RADIO SHOW, Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
SEASON FINALE, Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
And make note of these special Non-series Events as well:
MESSIAH & MORE!, Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church, Toms River, New Jersey
The Atlantic City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER, Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
The Strand Theater, Lakewood, New Jersey
RUTTER & BEETHOVEN – A Celebration of Life and Sound, Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.
Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey
Additional performances by the Jersey Shore's premiere professional orchestra as well as details about the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus and the Garden State Philharmonic Community Chorus can be found throughout the year at gardenstatephilharmonic.org, or by calling 732-255-0460.
Audition opportunities for new members of the Youth Orchestra, Youth Chorus and Community Chorus will be starting in September. Visit http://www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org for updates and details.
The programs of the Garden State Philharmonic are made possible, in part, by grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, Investors Bank Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, the Rea Charitable Trust, the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and generous donations from small businesses and individual contributors!
Allison Walter, Managing Director
***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org
