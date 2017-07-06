News By Tag
Acquis Capital Publishes Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report
Seventeen issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the second quarter of 2017.
Seventeen (17) issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the second quarter of 2017. The majority of graduates were revenue generating companies listed on the OTCQX.
M&A played a critical role in 41% of this quarter's graduates' growth.
The post was published on Acquis Capital's blog, MicroM&A™
The entire Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/
About Acquis Capital, LLC
Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. For more information visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/
