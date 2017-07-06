 
News By Tag
* Uplist
* Nasdaq
* Otc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Acquis Capital Publishes Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report

Seventeen issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the second quarter of 2017.
 
NEW YORK - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week, Acquis Capital, LLC published the "Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report". The Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report provides analysis and data on public companies that uplisted from the OTC Markets to Senior US Exchanges (including the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt) in the second quarter of 2017.

Seventeen (17) issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the second quarter of 2017. The majority of graduates were revenue generating companies listed on the OTCQX.

M&A played a critical role in 41% of this quarter's graduates' growth.

The post was published on Acquis Capital's blog, MicroM&A™ (www.MicroMnA.net).

The entire Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/07/06/Second-Quarter-2017-OTC-Graduate-Report

About Acquis Capital, LLC

Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. For more information visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/ or follow us at @MicroMnA.

The entire Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/07/06/Second-Quarter-2017-OTC-Graduate-Report
End
Source:Acquis Capital, LLC
Email:***@acquiscapital.com Email Verified
Tags:Uplist, Nasdaq, Otc
Industry:Finance
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share