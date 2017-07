Acquis Capital Publishes Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report

Seventeen issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the second quarter of 2017.

Last week, Acquis Capital, LLC published the "Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report". The Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report provides analysis and data on public companies that uplisted from the OTC Markets to Senior US Exchanges (including the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt) in the second quarter of 2017.Seventeen (17) issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the second quarter of 2017. The majority of graduates were revenue generating companies listed on the OTCQX.M&A played a critical role in 41% of this quarter's graduates' growth.The post was published on Acquis Capital's blog, MicroM&A™(www.MicroMnA.net)The entire Second Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/07/06/Second-Quarter-2017-OTC-Graduate-Report