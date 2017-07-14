 
Randy Werner of CAMICO to speak at Up On Cyber

 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Ariento announced that Randy Werner, J.D., LL.M./Tax, CPA of CAMICO, will be a featured speaker at their upcoming conference, Up On Cyber 2017.

Werner responds to CAMICO loss prevention hotline inquiries and speaks to CPA groups on various topics. Werner has Big Four public accounting experience in federal and state tax as well as regional accounting firm experience. She has practiced as a sole practitioner in estate planning since 1984.

Werner has been a member of the California State Bar since 1983 and is a member of the Taxation section as well as the Taxation Section's Procedure and Litigation Committee. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, majoring in finance with an emphasis in marketing, from the Santa Clara University School of Business. She also earned a Juris Doctor from the Santa Clara University School of Law in 1983, a Master of Laws in Taxation from Golden Gate University, and a Master of Science in Accounting from San Jose State University.

"We are extremely excited to have Randy as one of our speakers," said Dan Baldini, Partner at Ariento. "As a leading expert in loss prevention, attendees will leave with an understanding of the importance of cyber-liability insurance and how it protects their business."

Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.

Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.

To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/.

