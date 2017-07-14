 
SmartBones® Launching Holistic Grain Free Dog Chews at SuperZoo, Booth #2554

SmartBones® Launching Holistic Grain Free Dog Chews at SuperZoo on July 25-27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, PetMatrix Booth #2554
 
 
SmartBones Holistic Chicken Chews
SmartBones Holistic Chicken Chews
 
SADDLEBROOK, N.J. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartBones®, best known for their No Rawhide dog chews, is gearing up once again for the annual premier pet trade show, SuperZoo. This year's event will be held on July 25 – 27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. SmartBones® is excited to launch their new line of Holistic Grain Free Dog Chews at the PetMatrix booth #2554.

Grain-free has been a top trend in the pet market the last few years, along with a desire for more natural products. SmartBones® Holistic Grain Free No Rawhide dog chews are offered in multiple sizes and are made with real chicken and wholesome ingredients for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist! Learn more at: https://smartbones.com/.

Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. Pet parents should ensure that they satisfy their dog's natural chewing instinct in a healthy and satisfying way.

In addition to being rawhide and grain free, SmartBones® Holistic dog chews are gluten-free, wheat-free, soy-free, contain no chicken-by-products and are low in fat. In addition, just like all SmartBones® dog chews, they are highly digestible and are offered in a variety of shapes and sizes.  SmartBones® Holistic Dog Chews have all the benefits of a rawhide chew, without the rawhide!

"We look forward to sharing our new Holistic Grain Free dog chew line with all who attend SuperZoo," expresses PetMatrix Vice President of Marketing, Maggie Marchese, "Be sure to drop by our booth to learn more about our No Rawhide chews and pick up some samples!"

About SmartBones: NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones® dog chews are The Healthy Alternative to Rawhide!  They are 100% rawhide free and are made with REAL chicken and wholesome vegetables, including sweet potatoes and carrots for a taste dogs can't resist!  SmartBones are vitamin and mineral enriched and are so unique, they are patented!  Learn more at: http://smartbones.com/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmartBonesChews/.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smartbonespets/.

Instagram: @SmartBonesChews

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Click to Share