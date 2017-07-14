News By Tag
SmartBones® Launching Holistic Grain Free Dog Chews at SuperZoo, Booth #2554
SmartBones® Launching Holistic Grain Free Dog Chews at SuperZoo on July 25-27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, PetMatrix Booth #2554
Grain-free has been a top trend in the pet market the last few years, along with a desire for more natural products. SmartBones® Holistic Grain Free No Rawhide dog chews are offered in multiple sizes and are made with real chicken and wholesome ingredients for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist! Learn more at: https://smartbones.com/
Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. Pet parents should ensure that they satisfy their dog's natural chewing instinct in a healthy and satisfying way.
In addition to being rawhide and grain free, SmartBones® Holistic dog chews are gluten-free, wheat-free, soy-free, contain no chicken-by-products and are low in fat. In addition, just like all SmartBones® dog chews, they are highly digestible and are offered in a variety of shapes and sizes. SmartBones®
"We look forward to sharing our new Holistic Grain Free dog chew line with all who attend SuperZoo," expresses PetMatrix Vice President of Marketing, Maggie Marchese, "Be sure to drop by our booth to learn more about our No Rawhide chews and pick up some samples!"
About SmartBones: NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones® dog chews are The Healthy Alternative to Rawhide! They are 100% rawhide free and are made with REAL chicken and wholesome vegetables, including sweet potatoes and carrots for a taste dogs can't resist! SmartBones are vitamin and mineral enriched and are so unique, they are patented! Learn more at: http://smartbones.com/
