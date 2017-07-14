Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Opens Huebner Commons Clinic
Fourth Clinic in Greater San Antonio Gives Patients More Access to Physical Therapists Trained In Best-In-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery
SAN ANTONIO - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, has opened its fourth and newest clinic in greater San Antonio, at 11703 Huebner Rd, Suite 100, in Huebner Commons.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Leon Goudeau, PT, DPT, is Clinic Director of the new location. Goudeau holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in Austin.
"Being located at the corner of Heubner Road and Vance Jackson makes us accessible to several neighborhoods in the north central part of the city," Goudeau said. "We're also close to the Medical Center Corridor, which is a perfect fit for us, as well as a number of schools."
He added, "We're here to serve everyone from the weekend warrior to the elite athlete."
Results' therapists use an innovative hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. They go beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patients satisfaction.
"The growth we're seeing in San Antonio is encouraging,"
He added, "We're also focusing our efforts on Texas because we want more people to have access to Results. We have a unique approach to eliminating pain that has a powerful and lasting effect on people's lives."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement that other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the newest San Antonio clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com.
About Results Physiotherapy
Results Physiotherapy offers world-class physical therapy, a ground-breaking advance over the old exercise-only treatments. International studies prove our hands-on approach yields faster pain relief and more lasting recovery.
Our licensed therapists are trained in the newest, evidence-based techniques from around the world, combining the best of traditional physical therapy with expert hands-on release of muscle and joint tension. Not only does our therapy bring better results, it also just feels better.
