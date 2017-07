Dress for Success SW Florida Receives Hundreds of Additional Items for Pop Up Shop Benefit

Accessories and clothing of all sizes to be sold for $5 on July 29

-- Dress for Success of SW Florida continues to receive hundreds of additional items to be sold at a special Pop Up Shop event on Saturday, July 29, 2017. This popular fundraiser will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dress for Success, located at 12995 S. Cleveland Avenue, Suite 153, in Fort Myers. The event is free to attend.Clothing and accessories to be sold continue to be received by the nonprofit from Dress for Success Worldwide in New York. A large inventory of women's clothing in sizes 8-26 will be available. In addition to clothing, other items for sale will include jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories. Shoppers who bring their own shopping bag will receive a $10 credit towards their purchase. This offer is limited to one credit per person.The Pop Up Shop is a fundraiser to benefit Dress for Success SW Florida, which helps women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.For more information, contact Nickole Hendra at 239.689.4992 ( tel:(239)%20689- 4992 ) or visit www.dfsswflorida.org Founded by Barbara Dell in 2010, the mission of Dress for Success SW Florida is to promote the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. The non-profit helps disadvantaged women find and maintain employment and helps them achieve health and wellness as well as self-defined financial and professional success. In addition to professional clothing, Dress for Success SW Florida offers women a number of programs to help them find and retain employment. For more information visit www.dfsswflorida.org or call 239-689-4992. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907.