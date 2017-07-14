 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Changing Shoes" By Actress Tina Sloan In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing group has just released "Changing Shoes: Getting Older - Not Old-with Style, Humor, and Grace", written and narrated by actress Tina Sloan in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Changing Shoes" Written and Narrated by Actress Tina Sloan
"Changing Shoes" Written and Narrated by Actress Tina Sloan
 
NEW YORK - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing group has just released "Changing Shoes: Getting Older - Not Old-with Style, Humor, and Grace", written and narrated by actress Tina Sloan in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

After 26 years starring as nurse Lillian Raines on the hit soap opera Guiding Light, Tina Sloan knows a thing or two about surviving the pitfalls of growing older in front of the world. From depleted storylines, to transitioning from sizzling screen diva to a mature grandmother, Changing Shoes shows that even TV grandmothers can have style and flair. Drawing from the lessons she has learned in her own life, Tina candidly shares her endearing, sensitive, and often funny story of crossing into her next phase of her life. And, in doing so, she offers important tips on how to embrace womanhood with ease.

Tina Sloan, speaker, author, actress, wife, and mother is best known for her 26-year role on CBS's soap Guiding Light and as author of "Changing Shoes: Getting Older – Not Old – with Style, Humor and Grace" based on her autobiographical one-woman show. Tina tours the country both as a speaker and actress, and blogs occasionally at the Huffington Post.

Tina has appeared on "Law & Order: SVU", "Third Watch" and in numerous films including in Woody Allen's "Celebrity" and "The Curse of the Jade Scorpion", "The Brave One" with Jodi Foster, "Changing Lanes" with Ben Affleck, "The Guru" with Marisa Tomei, "People I Know" with Al Pacino and "Black Swan" with Natalie Portman. Tina is featured in three new web series: "Venice The Series", "Empire The Series" and "Beacon Hill" as well as recently released movies: "Oh My Love", and "Happy New Year."

Tina has been married for 38 years. She and her husband have a son who was stationed in Iraq as a Marine after graduating from Harvard. Happily he is safely back, has graduated from Harvard Business School, just got married, and now lives in Baltimore, MD… so she can breathe again.

Download your copy of ""Changing Shoes: Getting Older -Not Old- with Style, Humor, and Grace," written and narrated by Tina Sloan and in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Bios-Memoirs/Changing-Shoes-Au...

Follow Tina Sloan on Twitter @tinasloan

The official website for Tina Slaon may be found at http://www.TinaSloan.com

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
