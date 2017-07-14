News By Tag
Andreas Plumbing to Launch Its 2nd Annual "Give the Gift of Warmth" Heater Giveaway
The purpose of this Heater Giveaway is to help make life better and easier for an individual or family in need of some extra assistance. If you are age 18 or older, you can nominate & "Give the Gift of Warmth" to anyone, who is: experiencing tough financial times, an illness in the family & multiple medical bills, or a job loss; a senior on a fixed income, a U.S. Veteran or single parent with children. Nominees must be a legal adult, a Pennsylvania resident and a homeowner. You may not nominate yourself.
Last summer was the first year for Andreas Plumbing's "Give the Gift of Warmth" Heater Giveaway . When asked why they have decided to make this an annual event, Danielle Andreas, Andreas Plumbing co-owner, shares, "We are a family-oriented company that has been very blessed to have achieved success and growth as a result of our amazing, loyal customers. Last year, we wanted to do something to give back to our community and touch people's lives in a deeply meaningful way. The Heater Giveaway seemed like the perfect way to do this, but at that time, we could not even begin to imagine the positive impact that this giveaway would have on so many lives. There was such an overwhelming response by not only the number of entries but also by the community. Each entry read by our judges brought them to tears to the point that we wish we could have helped them all. The most rewarding part was awarding the prize to our winner. This hardworking mother of two had unexpectedly lost her husband, had an old, inefficient heating system, and just needed a bit of light and hope during a very difficult time. On award day, we were all there to give her the prize and to celebrate her. She was so very grateful, relieved and felt so much support. We cannot even fully describe the emotion in the room that day. But, the look on her face, her heartfelt gratitude and the awareness that we had given this woman and her family so much more than a new heating system was an incredible feeling. We all know someone who is facing some kind of challenge right now and is just praying and wishing for some type of assistance and hope. By entering your nominee(s) in this giveaway, you are helping us to make his/her life better and wish possible."
You can "Give the Gift of Warmth" and enter your nominees at http://www.andreasplumbing.com. Complete the entry form and include either: a 500-word essay or YouTube or Vimeo video URL address of your 3-minute video essay from Monday, July 24th through Monday, August 21, 2017. Your essay should be a compelling, true story of why your nominee is deserving of a new heating system in accordance with the judging criteria outlined in the official rules on the Heater Giveaway page on their website. Submitted entries that do not follow the giveaway guidelines will be disqualified. Limit is 1 entry per nominee. Submissions will be reviewed by a Judging Committee comprised of local business and non-profit professionals. Three finalists will be chosen by the Committee and will advance to the final round of personal interviews of the candidates conducted by the owners of Andreas Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. The Winner will be selected on September 8, 2016 and contacted by phone to confirm his/her/their availability to be awarded the prize on Monday, September 11, 2017.
For more information about the "Give the Gift of Warmth" Heater Giveaway or Andreas Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, please visit AndreasPlumbing.com or call 610-377-5261 (tel:(610)%20377-
Andreas Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a customer-focused, full-service plumbing and HVAC company located at 160 S. 2nd Street in Lehighton. They offer 24/7 live emergency service and are a family-owned business that has been dedicated to serving the needs of individuals, families and businesses in their community for four generations.
