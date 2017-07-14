News By Tag
Wheeling Medical Care Clinic EWIMA Healthcare Announces Walk-In Services
Wheeling, Illinois medical care clinic EWIMA Healthcare is announcing its walk-in medical services. Within the website, visitors can learn more about EWIMA Healthcare and the quality medical care provided here for walk in patients.
Within the website, visitors can view how EWIMA Healthcare can help those who have experienced serious, but not life-threatening illness or injury and who need immediate care without an appointment. Apart from providing useful information for walk in patients in Wheeling, the EWIMA Healthcare website also provides information regarding Hyaluronic acid joint injections.
Those wishing to learn more about the multi-specialty physicians group at EWIMA Healthcare and the type of walk in care provided in Wheeling can browse through the EWIMA Healthcare website. It's also possible to reach EWIMA Healthcare by phone for questions. To contact EWIMA Healthcare, call 847-520-8909.
About EWIMA Healthcare:
EWIMA Healthcare is a multi-specialty medical practice located in Wheeling and Chicago, IL. The EWIMA Healthcare clinic in Wheeling caters to walk in patients who have sustained an injury or illness which requires immediate attention but is not life-threatening. The board-certified physicians and highly-trained medical staff at EWIMA Healthcare treat teens through elderly patients, and most insurance is accepted here, although affordable pricing with and without insurance is offered. To learn more about the range of quality medical care provided at EWIMA Healthcare, simply browse through the EWIMA Healthcare website, https://ewimahealthcare.com. To contact EWIMA Healthcare in Wheeling, call 847-520-8909. To reach EWIMA Healthcare in Chicago, call 773-572-0032.
