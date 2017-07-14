Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a commercial printing Business in Chicago

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a commercial printing franchise in Chicago. The Business has been in operation for 32 years and provides printing, copying and mail fulfillment services.The Business is located in a busy commercial area and has little competition. There is a solid base of repeat clientele which has resulted in a solid revenue and profit base. The franchise has a great business model, and corporate provides top-notch training. Additionally, the Business is equipped with skilled staff.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information, contact us at (773)-243-1603 or email marketing@sunacquisitions.comPhone: 773-243-1603