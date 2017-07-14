News By Tag
Columbia, South Carolina's 100+ Eclipse Events Reveal a Vibrant Southern City to Visit Year Round
What travelers will find is something that Columbia, S.C. area locals enjoy year-round: the authenticity and vibrancy of the unexpected urban south, with walkable lifestyle districts, nationally recognized tourism destinations, family-friendly attractions, top-notch cultural and arts offerings, beautiful rivers and outdoor adventures, chef-driven restaurants, independent boutique shopping, public art, live music and more. Entertainment possibilities are endless in Columbia, S.C., where the cultural calendar is just as sweet as the iced tea. Plan your Total Eclipse Weekend Columbia, S.C. here: http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/
During the highly anticipated total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 at 2:41 p.m., totality in the greater Columbia, South Carolina area will range from 2 minutes and 30 seconds up to 2 minutes and 36 seconds of darkness in the middle of the afternoon. Learn more: http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/
Thrillist urges travelers to visit the dynamic capital city before it's too popular, while The New York Times, Fodor's Travel, the UK's Telegraph, USA Today, Forbes, the Washington Post and more highlight the "Total Eclipse Capital of the East Coast" as one of the top travel destinations in the nation to watch the total solar eclipse. View press highlights: http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/
Now is the time to Experience Columbia, S.C.!
Entities and locations hosting events in the greater Columbia, S.C. region that offer year-round hospitality, programming and activities:
• Congaree National Park, S.C.'s only national park and largest old growth bottomland forest in SE
• South Carolina State Museum, Planetarium, 4D Theater & Boeing Observatory
• Lake Murray, with 650 miles of shoreline, Lake Murray Dam, Dreher Island State Park and more
• Saluda Shoals Park on the Congaree River
• "Southern Lights" Laser Art Installation on the Congaree River
• Columbia Fireflies Minor League Baseball Team and Spirit Communications Park at BullStreet
• Sesquicentennial State Park
• Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
• 12,000-Year History Park and Timmerman Trail by the Congaree River in Cayce, S.C.
• Historic Columbia Speedway festivals in Cayce, S.C.
• Richland Library's cutting edge new facilities, maker spaces and more
• Riverfront Park, Finlay Park, newly renovated Owens Field park and an array of City of Columbia Parks
• Congaree River outings with Carolina Outdoor Adventures and more
• The University of South Carolina
• The South Carolina State Fair events and annual State Fair
• The Main Street District, The Vista, Five Points, Devine Street, Rosewood, State Street in West Columbia and other lifestyle districts
• Local art entities like One Columbia for the Arts & History, the Jasper Project, Izms of Art music and art collective, Palmetto Y Luna Arts, Tiny Coven Bellydance, Power Company modern dance company, Lyon Hill modern puppetry, Infinite Room listening space, artist Michaela Pilar Brown, Soda City Standup, indie bands like Seventy Six & Sunny and Prettier than Matt, and more
• West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater
• Robert Mills House & Gardens and Historic Columbia
• Columbia Museum of Art
• Nickelodeon Theatre
• South Carolina Philharmonic
• Tapp's Art Center
• EdVenture Children's Museum
• Music Farm Columbia, host to national touring bands and local festivals
• Farm to Table Event Co. harvest dinners and festivals at City Roots Urban Farm
• Motor Supply Co. Bistro, The Oak Table, Za's on Devine, Cantina 76, Publico Kitchen & Tap, 1616 Gervais Bistro, Let's Cook Culinary Studio, The Sheraton Downtown Columbia Hotel rooftop bar, Bone-In Barbeque, Real Mexico, Wurst Wagen, The Whig, Pelican Snoballs, and other local food & drink destinations
• Columbia Food Tours and Two Gals and a Fork culinary tours
• Lexington County Blowfish Baseball
• Mercer House Estate Winery in Lexington, S.C.
• Enoree River Winery in Newberry, S.C.
• Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood, S.C.
• Revente, Sid & Nancy and other independently owned retailers
• Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center events
Plan your summer solar eclipse vacation and experience the unexpected, urban south in Columbia, S.C: http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/
Learn all about Total Eclipse Weekend Columbia, S.C.: http://www.totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com
About Total Eclipse Weekend Columbia, S.C.
One of the Southeast's most vibrant mid-sized cities, Columbia, S.C., is home to the longest total solar eclipse for a metro area on the East Coast and will host Total Eclipse Weekend Columbia, S.C., a long weekend of more than 100 eclipse-related festivals and events, from Aug. 18 to 21, 2017. At 2:41 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017, viewers in the greater Columbia, S.C., area will experience up to 2 minutes and 36 seconds of darkness in the middle of the afternoon. NASA estimates that South Carolina could see an influx of up to 1 million visitors to witness the U.S.' first transcontinental total solar eclipse in 99 years. The Columbia, S.C., region's long weekend of eclipse events includes a variety of large and small festivals; kid-friendly/
