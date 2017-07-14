News By Tag
INKAS® Introduces a New Line of Bank-grade Luxury Safes
This week INKAS® is launching the first model in a new line of bank-grade luxury safes. It is made of an INKAS® patented ballistic poured concrete formula along with a reinforced re-bar substructure and complemented with various luxury features.
The safe features bank-grade construction comprised of a high quality barrier material enclosed within steel plates. To provide the highest level of protection in its class, it is made of an INKAS® patented ballistic poured concrete formula along with a reinforced re-bar substructure. Its unique door design ensures maximal security as well as moisture prevention. With the reinforced bolt-mechanism (Gravi-Bolt®), it offers smooth operation and industry-leading intrusion prevention.
The elegant interior features padded drawers complemented by high-end hardware for quick access to valuables. For high sensitivity items, the safe is equipped with a secondary internal locking compartment. Its interior measures 47"W x31" D x 79" H; exterior – 37" W x 21"D x 72" H.
The starting price for the presented model is $9,999 USD. For more information and technical specifications, please visit http://promo.inkassafes.com/
The elegant interior and exterior designs are crafted from a wide range of the finest materials including top-grain leather, exotic woods, platinum, gold, silver and others. INKAS® offers a variety of colors, mosaic inlays and precious gem decorations along with various features including advanced lock configurations, secret internal compartments, customized car key holders, jewelry drawers, watch winders shelves, and much more.
"At INKAS®, we look forward to developing our market position within the luxury safe segment by providing high-security storage solutions as well as unique and luxurious features. We can produce a custom-made deluxe safe that complements any decor of your home, office, yacht, private jet or anywhere else you may wish to place it," said David Khazanski, President, INKAS® Group of Companies. "We are proud to produce first-class luxury safes that are capable of withstanding even the most experienced burglary attacks and provide reliable security solutions within both private and corporate sectors."
For more information, please contact:
INKAS® Safe Manufacturing Ltd.
Tel: +1 416-744-3322 ext. 367
Email: maria.t@inkas.ca (mailto:info@
http://promo.inkassafes.com/
About INKAS® Safe Manufacturing Ltd.
INKAS® Safe Manufacturing Ltd., a proud member of INKAS® Group of Companies, offers premium customized solutions to retailers, government agencies, financial institutions, jewelry stores, and pharmaceutical chains. The company produces and supplies a wide assortment of safes, including high security burglary safes, cash depository safes, as well as luxury safes all customized and manufactured to customer specifications. INKAS® safes are highly reputable and serviced by a network of 2000 locksmiths located across North America. In addition to that, INKAS® provides unique services for safe owners including safe installation, moving, opening, combination changes, lock changes, interior modifications, repainting, repairs, and general maintenance. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.inkassafes.com
About INKAS® Group of Companies
INKAS® Group of Companies is an international corporation with the presence in a multitude of industries and geographies headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For over two decades, INKAS® has been offering integrated security solutions for retailers, government agencies, financial institutions, global corporations and high-profile individuals all over the world. For more information about the company, please visit http://inkas.ca/
