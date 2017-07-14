News By Tag
ACI's 12th Arctic Shipping Summit will be taking place 21-22 February, 2018 in Montreal, Canada
Key Topics:
• Growing Changes in Arctic, Compliance & Market Updates
• Expectations, Growth & Sustainability of the Canadian Arctic Cruise Industry
• Effectively Increasing Efficiency & Profitability through Arctic Corridors
• Developments In Arctic Technology to Enhance Polar Shipping
• Measures in Reducing Risks & HFO in the Arctic
• Developments & Investments into the Arctic
• Implications of the Polar Code as a component in risk assessment
• Ship Design Options & Solutions to Aid in Arctic Operations
• Maintaining on-board Crew Competence
• Emergency Responses in Icy Waters
Event Link: http://www.wplgroup.com/
For more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or mahsan@acieu.net
Contact
Mohammad Ahsan
+442031410606
mahsan@acieu.net
