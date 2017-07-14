 
July 2017
ACI's 12th Arctic Shipping Summit will be taking place 21-22 February, 2018 in Montreal, Canada

 
 
MONTREAL, Quebec - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The two day conference will consist of a number of informative presentations followed by interactive Q&A sessions, panel discussions and an open discussion to further involve the delegates. These talk will give a deep insight on the views shared from the different aspects of Arctic Shipping. We will explore and discuss current regulations and requirements from the IMO & the Coast Guard. Deeply examine commercial aspects, infrastructure and promising changes in cruise operations as well as the insurance challenges that are increasing ongoing. As well as this looking into training requirements and ship design options to help aid in the future of Arctic operations. The conference will bring together various key industry stake-holders including Ship-owners, Ship-mangers & associated solution providers, fuel solutions, IT & data associations, consultants & technology providers.

Key Topics:

• Growing Changes in Arctic, Compliance & Market Updates
• Expectations, Growth & Sustainability of the Canadian Arctic Cruise Industry
• Effectively Increasing Efficiency & Profitability through Arctic Corridors
• Developments In Arctic Technology to Enhance Polar Shipping
• Measures in Reducing Risks & HFO in the Arctic
• Developments & Investments into the Arctic
• Implications of the Polar Code as a component in risk assessment
• Ship Design Options & Solutions to Aid in Arctic Operations
• Maintaining on-board Crew Competence
• Emergency Responses in Icy Waters

Event Link: http://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/arctic-shipping-summit/

For more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or mahsan@acieu.net

Mohammad Ahsan
+442031410606
mahsan@acieu.net
