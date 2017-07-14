 
News By Tag
* Scientology Summer Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Church of Scientology, Downtown Merchants & Tampa Bay Families Celebrate Summer Together

July 15th the Church of Scientology sponsored Block Party in downtown Clearwater brought local merchants, non-profits and over 2,500 residents of Tampa Bay in a joyous family celebration of summer.
 
 
Summer Block Party July 15th, 2017 lucky raffle winner (center)
Summer Block Party July 15th, 2017 lucky raffle winner (center)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Scientology Summer Party

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Clearwater - Florida - US

CLEARWATER, Fla. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Summer Block Party was held in honor of the 2nd Anniversary of the opening of the Church of Scientology Information Center and Church- supported social betterment centers on North Fort Harrison Avenue. The event also celebrated a year of partnerships with community non-profits and like-minded individuals. The event was open to the entire community with games, prizes, live music and food sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

Visitors received raffle tickets gratis when visiting each of the Church supported non-profit organizations.  Participants chances of winning increased with the number of tickets they received.

The Block Parties began in the summer of 2016. This party was the 4th event the Church has hosted since. As an all-inclusive community event, local merchants contribute prizes for the raffle.

"I would like to thank the merchants for their donations to this event," said Amber Skjelset raffle organizer and Manager of the Scientology Information Center.

22 local businesses contributed 68 different prizes, including gift baskets, spa packages, restaurant gift cards, theater tickets, free gym memberships and more. Participating businesses included Anytime Fitness, Bob & Daughter Market, Grindhouse Café, Tony's Pizza, One Stoppe Shoppe and Paige Nails.

The Church's next block party is scheduled for September 23rd in downtown Clearwater on the corner of Cleveland Street and fort Harrison Avenue.

For more information on how to participate as a sponsor for raffle gifts or attending the Block Party please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467- 6966.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.

For more information please visit http://www.scientology-fso.org/

Photo caption: One of the lucky winners (center)of a gift card donated by a participating merchant at the July 15th Downtown Clearwater Summer Block Party sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

Contact
Amber Skjelset
***@cos.flag.org
End
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@cos.flag.org Email Verified
Tags:Scientology Summer Party
Industry:Event
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scientology Information Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share