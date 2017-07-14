 
Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Samuel Salter Jr

 
 
Samuel Salter JR
Samuel Salter JR
CHARLESTON, S.C. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Samuel Salter was born and raised in Chicago IL a resident of a bustling Southside inner-city. He joined the U.S. Navy and served for 12 years as a Boiler Technician. The service landed him in Charleston SC where he decided to stay with his wife and four children. After serving his country, Samuel went to work as a Mechanical Engineer at the College of Charleston.

In 2000 he was self-employed starting his own transportation company using exclusively Suburban's. The company Suburban Express served all the major hotels in the Downtown Kiawah and Isles of Palms areas. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to the wonderful world of real estate. Along with his partner, he purchased renovated and sold two properties, sparking his interest even more.

In 2015 Samuel got his real estate license. In a short two-months he had his first real estate deal. Samuel is also the CEO of an investment company - Game Changing Investors, investing in businesses and real estate.

HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. We share our knowledge freely, and place great emphasis on creative collaboration. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.

Learn more about Samuel at http://www.homegaterealestate.com/samuel-salter/

