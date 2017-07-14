News By Tag
Michigan Lawyers Weekly Recognizes Kellie Howard-Goudy as a 2017 Women in the Laww
Howard-Goudy, a partner of the firm, focuses on professional liability claims that arise out of any number of different factual and legal scenarios, including medical malpractice, commercial litigation, commercial transactions, and personal injury litigation. Her experience representing clients ranges from pre-litigation and claims resolution to successful trial representation. Howard-Goudy also provides clients with training and workshops focused on education and prevention.
Howard-Goudy is a member of the Wolverine Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute, the National Bar Association, and the Oakland County Bar Association. She has also been an appointed instructor for the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, and the Detroit Medical Center Risk Management Group. She is also a leader within Collins Einhorn, where, as a young partner, she takes it upon herself to mentor and train young associates.
"Kellie is committed to providing excellence in the practice of law," states Michael J. Sullivan, President of Collins Einhorn Farrell PC. "Her clients look to her to provide them with wise counsel in all aspects of their cases. Her selection as a 2017 Women in the Law is well deserved."
Howard-Goudy will be formally honored at an awards ceremony hosted by Michigan Lawyers Weekly on September 9th, 2017 at Detroit Marriott Troy.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
