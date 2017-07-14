 
Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Melissa Damiano

 
 
Melissa Damiano
Melissa Damiano
CHARLESTON, S.C. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Originally from a small historic town in Western NY, Melissa married and settled in Seattle, WA until she made her way to Charleston, SC on the Boeing Boat. With a background in the legal and sales industries, Melissa found her perfect life long career in real estate.

Melissa has called Charleston her home for over 5 years and finds it to be one of the best places on earth to live. Grounded by the love, peace, and joy given from her solid family and loyal friends, Melissa finds passion and motivation in just about everything she does.

In her free time, she enjoys attending local events and festivals. Grateful to live in this wonderful city, Melissa thrives on helping families find their perfect home.

HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. We share our knowledge freely, and place great emphasis on creative collaboration. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.

Learn more about Melissa at http://www.homegaterealestate.com/melissa-damiano/

