The New Generation of Power Meter Concentrators
The PMC-5231 is designed with user-friendly and intuitive web site interface, allowing users to implement the Energy monitoring and management system with just a few clicks away; no programming is required. PMC-5231 supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the back-end SCADA/MES/IT/
· No extra software tool is required, using browsers to perform system operations
· Support at most 24 ICP DAS Modbus Power Meters and 8 Modbus I/O modules
(COM3, COM4 and LAN interface can connect to Max. 16 power meters individually)
· Display real-time or historical power data (in data table or chart form)
· Provide power data statistics report (Daily and Monthly report)
· Data file auto send-back & recovery when network is resumed after disconnection
· Built-in IF-THEN-ELSE logic engine for thought-out power demand management
· Provide alarm message notification function via Email
· Adjust device operations by its power status via Modbus I/O modules
· Provide Schedule function for operations of I/O modules (devices)
· Support Modbus TCP/RTU Slave protocol for seamless integration with SCADA
· Support SNMP and MQTT protocols
· Support Connection with IoT Cloud Platform (Microsoft Azure and IBM Bluemix)
Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is an industrial automation manufacturer committed to providing reliable, cost-effective, and flexible embedded control and data acquisition solutions. Our technology is utilized by system integrators, OEMs, and industrial users in a wide variety of industries, such as energy and power, factory and machine, oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas-
Contact
ICP DAS USA
***@icpdas-usa.com
