 
News By Tag
* Data Acquisition
* Power Meters
* Icp Das Usa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

The New Generation of Power Meter Concentrators

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Data Acquisition
Power Meters
Icp Das Usa

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- ICP DAS USA introduces the new generation of Power Meter Concentrators, the PMC-5231. It provides flexible integration with the ICP DAS power meters via RS-485 or Ethernet interface, and features various functions such as: measure the power consumption of the devices, energy usage analysis, power demand management and alarm notification functions. It is also equipped with a built-in Micro SD card, storing data log files to be used for data analysis and statistics.

The PMC-5231 is designed with user-friendly and intuitive web site interface, allowing users to implement the Energy monitoring and management system with just a few clicks away; no programming is required. PMC-5231 supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the back-end SCADA/MES/IT/IoT/Network Management systems. Allowing the user to monitor the status of power consumption of each device and perform statistics and analysis of the power information. The PMC-5231 is a perfect concentrator of power meter in the Energy monitoring and management application of Industry 4.0 age.

·         No extra software tool is required, using browsers to perform system operations

·         Support at most 24 ICP DAS Modbus Power Meters and 8 Modbus I/O modules
(COM3, COM4 and LAN interface can connect to Max. 16 power meters individually)

·         Display real-time or historical power data (in data table or chart form)

·         Provide power data statistics report (Daily and Monthly report)

·         Data file auto send-back & recovery when network is resumed after disconnection

·         Built-in IF-THEN-ELSE logic engine for thought-out power demand management

·         Provide alarm message notification function via Email

·         Adjust device operations by its power status via Modbus I/O modules

·         Provide Schedule function for operations of I/O modules (devices)

·         Support Modbus TCP/RTU Slave protocol for seamless integration with SCADA

·         Support SNMP and MQTT protocols

·         Support Connection with IoT Cloud Platform (Microsoft Azure and IBM Bluemix)

Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is an industrial automation manufacturer committed to providing reliable, cost-effective, and flexible embedded control and data acquisition solutions. Our technology is utilized by system integrators, OEMs, and industrial users in a wide variety of industries, such as energy and power, factory and machine, oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas-usa.com, or call 1-888-971-9888 to be assisted in reviewing project requirements, to ensure that the highest quality solution in your final application.

Contact
ICP DAS USA
***@icpdas-usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@icpdas-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Acquisition, Power Meters, Icp Das Usa
Industry:Technology
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICP DAS USA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share