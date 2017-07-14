News By Tag
Candidate for Governor Wants to Make Nevada a World Leader in Renewable Energy Production
Fisher believes the abundant natural energy resources in Nevada—such as the ample wind and 300+ days of sunlight—make Nevada an ideal fit for the solar, wind and geothermal energy production industry. Fisher believes that by expanding the renewable energy sector in Nevada, the state can increase revenue, create more jobs and diversify Nevada's economy.
Fisher cites recent figures published in Bloomberg that state that the index of wind and solar companies is up by 20 percent so far in 2017. Furthermore, Sunpreme Inc, Solar City and Sunrun have all announced plans to move to Nevada, bringing with them potentially thousands of new jobs. Fisher points to both examples as indicators that the renewable energy industry is poised for economic growth in Nevada.
"It just makes economical sense," states Fisher, a seasoned business owner and entrepreneur in Las Vegas. "Why outsource our energy production when we have all the resources to produce it from right here in state? We have more federal land than any other US state and we certainly have more than enough sunlight and other natural resources. Solar, wind, and geothermal energy has the potential to not only benefit the environment but benefit the quality of life of every Nevadan. Our state needs money and it needs jobs, and I believe the renewable energy industry can deliver both."
When Fisher speaks about the benefits of renewable energy, he is not speaking in hypotheticals;
"I wanted to create an example for other businesses,"
Now five years later, Fisher wants to create an example for other states as well, and he hopes winning the governor's race in 2018 will grant him the opportunity to do so.
Fisher wants to do more than just expand the renewable energy industry in Nevada; he wants to work on improving the power grid and energy storage technology as well. This, he believes, will help Nevada attract top talent in the engineering and technology industries. In order to accommodate the growing renewable energy industry, the University of Nevada Reno (UNR) and the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) will need to create programs that cater to students looking to study cutting-edge technology and start a career in the solar, wind or geothermal industries.
"If we are to transition from the 'Silver State' to the 'Solar State'," stated Fisher, "We will need to foster innovation. That starts with drawing top students to our universities."
"A Fisher Administration would make Nevada a world leader in renewable energy production, innovation and technology and a prominent US exporter of clean power," Fisher wrote on his campaign website. "I am proposing a renewable energy strategy because it is the best business opportunity for Nevada… I believe that we cannot sit idle on this. We need to seize this opportunity."
