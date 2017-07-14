Cynthia E. Ayers receives another major endorsement for her U.S. Senate campaign

This is the latest in a series of endorsements from leading military and national security experts

End

-- Cynthia E. Ayers, the leading Republican challenger for Bob Casey's U.S. Senate seat in 2018 has received another endorsement from a key member of the military and national security community – retired Air Force Major General, Robert B. Newman, Jr."For our country to be secure and to prosper, we need leaders who have the intelligence and experience to recognize the threats before us, and the courage and determination to counter those threats head on – Cynthia Ayers is this of kind leader," said General Newman. "I have worked with my fellow veteran, Cynthia on vital issues such as counter-terrorism, critical infrastructure protection, and the need to curb excessive regulation -- and I know she has the hands-on experience, intellect, integrity and guts to be a superb Senator for the people of Pennsylvania."Cynthia Ayers has devoted her life's work to serving and defending this nation. In addition to being a U.S. Army Veteran, she worked for the National Security Agency and currently serves as the Deputy to the Executive Director of the congressionally-sponsored Task Force on National and Homeland Security. She also serves as a consultant on cyber security matters to the Center for Strategic Leadership, U.S. Army War College."I am honored to be to be endorsed by someone of General Newman's outstanding character and achievement,"said Cynthia Ayers. "He is a true patriot and embodies the spirit of selfless public service."General Newman has a distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. military beginning as an Air Force fighter pilot and rising up the ranks to becoming one of the foremost national security officials in charge of military and state homeland security efforts in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.General Newman's endorsement of Cynthia Ayers' U.S. Senate bid is the latest in series of such endorsements by major figures in the military and national security communities. These figures include Retired Brigadier General, Ken Chrosniak, Ambassador Henry Cooper, and Dr. Peter Vincent Pry.These endorsements underscore the groundswell of support for her candidacy among people from all walks of life across the State. In the weeks and months to come, Cynthia Ayers will continue to crisscross the State to listen to the people of Pennsylvania and to share her message of unity, hope, and dedication to public service. For more information and to join the campaign, please visit www.electcynthiaayers.com and on Facebook and Twitter @ElectAyers.