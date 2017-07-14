News By Tag
LexisNexis RiskView Liens & Judgments Report Now Available as Part of Factual Data's Services
New integrated report provides mortgage lenders liens and judgments data to continue to assess consumer creditworthiness in line with established processes and workflows
As of July 1, the three Nationwide Credit Reporting Agencies – Equifax®, TransUnion® and Experian® – began removing approximately 50 percent of tax liens data and 96 percent of civil judgments data from consumer credit reports. Without the liens and judgments data in their reports, lenders could lose the ability to fully analyze credit risk.
Further, without the data available up front in the loan process, lenders will need to resolve any items uncovered further down the line after a loan has already been approved. This can jeopardize their ability to close on time, disrupt the loan process and negatively impact the consumer experience.
Recognizing the issues that would result from the data gap, Factual Data aligned with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to integrate the RiskView Liens & Judgments Report to fill the void and continue customer access to the liens and judgments data from the beginning of the loan process. Using LexisNexis Risk Solutions' industry-leading Scalable Automated Linking Technology (SALT), big data processing and extensive public record sources, the solution collects the data and links it to the consumer with greater than 99-percent reliability. LexisNexis Risk Solutions has also revised its public record gathering processes to help ensure that it is providing comprehensive, current and correct data to lenders.
Jay Giesen, senior vice president, Factual Data, said, "Liens and judgments data are telling of a consumer's true creditworthiness and level of risk. Without most of this information in consumer credit reports, lenders may have to wait to discover this data later in the loan process and then switch into a reactive mode to mitigate delays, inefficiencies and negative consumer responses. Integrating the LexisNexis RiskView Liens and Judgments Report into our services ensures that our customers have reliable liens and judgments data available at the front end so they can be proactive and maintain a streamlined loan process – from origination to closing."
To learn more about how the LexisNexis RiskView Liens & Judgments Report provides reliable data to inform credit lending decisions, download the whitepaper, "Linking Liens and Civil Judgments Data" (https://www.factualdata.com/
About Factual Data
Factual Data is a trusted provider of credit, risk mitigation, flood and verification services to the mortgage industry. Leveraging innovative technology and deep industry experience, Factual Data simplifies the mortgage lending process for its customers and their borrowers. For information, please call 800-275-3389 or visit www.factualdata.com.
About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we believe in the power of data and advanced analytics for better risk management. With over 40 years of expertise, we are the trusted data analytics provider for organizations seeking actionable insights to manage risks and improve results while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, LexisNexis Risk Solutions serves customers in more than 100 countries and is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.lexisnexis.com/
LexisNexis is a registered trademark of RELX Inc., used by permission. RiskView is a trademark of LexisNexis Risk Solutions FL Inc.
