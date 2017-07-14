Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Opens First Lexington Clinic, First to Blend Orthopedic and Pelvic Health
Now Patients Have Access to Physical Therapists Trained In Two Disciplines of Best-In-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery.
LEXINGTON, Ky. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, opened its first Lexington clinic on July 10. The new clinic is located in the Regency Center, at 150 West Lowry Lane, Suite 150.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
The Regency Center clinic is the first in the area to offer specialty services in the non-surgical treatment of pelvic health. Serving both men and women, this clinic will treat conditions that include pelvic pain, bowel and bladder dysfunction, sexual dysfunction, and pregnancy related conditions.
Kaysi Gray, PT, DPT, CFMT, FFMT, FAAOMPT, has been named Clinic Director. In addition to a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and a Fellowship with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists, she holds a Certificate in Women's Pelvic Health and spent a year in India training other physical therapists.
"Being in the Nicholasville Road are is great for this clinic," Gray said. "We're convenient, easy to find, and easy to access."
She added, "With such a mix of younger families in up and coming areas and more established neighborhoods – as well as people driving from other towns to visit doctors whose offices are close to us – we couldn't ask for a location that fit people's lives more easily."
Results' therapists use an innovative, hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. They go beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patients satisfaction.
"We're very excited to be opening a clinic in Lexington that offers Pelvic Health services," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "This is an area of physical therapy that traditionally hasn't received the attention it should."
He added, "We have been pioneers and boundary-breakers since we opened our first clinic 20 years ago. Helping patients with incontinence or pelvic pain problems find relief is a very satisfying part of our mission."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement that other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the newest Lexington clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com
