CASTELLE Launches Quick Ship Program With 48 Hour Shipping Of Luxury Collections

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- For the 2018 season, Castelle is set to launch a Quick Ship Program that encompasses hundreds of furnishing items from three of the luxury outdoor furnishings manufacturer's most popular collections available to ship within 48 hours of receipt of a purchase order. The Monterey, Park Place, and Roma collections as well as the coordinating Metro designs for each will be warehoused for quick turn-around shipment to Castelle retail partners nationwide participating in this program.

"Castelle realizes that not all consumers give our retail partners enough lead time for a customized product and they  do not want to sacrifice quality to get the product they want on a timeline they need," said Derek Ritzel, President and CEO, Castelle. "Although our core business continues to be in custom, with the Quick Ship Program, our retailers can have luxury products virtually on demand.  This enables our retailers to capture these sales and not affect their  working capital. Essentially, it allows our customers to expand their assortment without adding additional inventory."

The program is designed to assist retailers in fast in-season product restocking as well as luxury orders for fast fill of consumer requests.  The selected top selling collections available within the Quick Ship Program are stocked in the most popular finishes and fabrics based on the specific collection. With the Quick Ship, product will be available to domestic destinations and the end consumer within two weeks.  Each of the collections will include a pre-determined cushion fabric, accent pillow fabric, welting and sling fabric along with a single finish, cast button and table top selections. Marketing materials and swatch samples for the products within the Castelle Quick Ship Program are available by request.

Three dining table designs are included in the program as well as four coffee tables, a side table, bar height and counter height tables as well as a complement of metro size dining, coffee, side and counter tables. Shipping for the program will originate from warehouses in either Fort Lauderdale, FL or Houston, TX making the fast turn-around possible.

For more information about Elements by CASTELLE and their line of casual furniture visit www.castelleluxury.com.

