News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beautiful Young Mom Suffers Brain Stem Stroke and Left Paralyzed While in Hospital Caring for Sic
That was 21 months ago. Today, Kristina, a physical therapist herself, has been able to prove many doctors wrong. Despite a grim prognosis, she breathes on her own and is making some progress in her PT. While Kristina's health demands 24/7 care, we are so thankful that Lucas' diagnosis has stabilized due to aggressive medical intervention. For Kristina, communication is attained by spelling the alphabet with eye blinks, where she can turn letters into words and sentences.. It is a tedious process, but allows Kristina to have a voice.
Kristina's medical care is extensive and costly, and now that Kristina is home on 24/7 care, the family needs support in raising funds to cover medical costs and assistance as well as making improvements on their home so that Kristina's care can be better managed and Lucas can spend more quality time with her. Kristina's mom Linda is her caretaker, by her side day and night. Any money that we raise will go directly to Kristina and Lucas' ongoing medical care and for therapeutic resources to aid in Kristina's recovery. One of the biggest blessings in all of this is seeing Kristina's spirit remain unbroken. She is still the same beautiful woman inside and out, filled with hope and love. She is a remarkable mother. The family really needs your help to continue her journey of recovery.
To help offset such expenses, a fundraising campaign in Kristina's honor has been established with Help Hope Live, a trusted nonprofit organization that has been providing community-based fundraising guidance to patients and their families for more than 30 years. All donations are tax-deductible, are held by Help Hope Live in the Southeast Catastrophic Illness Fund, and are administered by Help Hope Live for transplant-related expenses only. If you would like to make a contribution, please click the DONATE NOW bar on the link below.
Here is the link to donate: https://helphopelive.org/
See more of Kristina's story as told by her and her mom on The Joy FM here: https://www.youtube.com/
Thank you for your support!
#lockedinforkristina
Contact
Georganne Benvenuti
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse