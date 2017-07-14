 
News By Tag
* Yaskawa
* Motoman
* Robotics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dayton
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Yaskawa Motoman Names Doug Burnside V.P. of North American Sales & Marketing

 
 
Doug Burnside
Doug Burnside
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Yaskawa
Motoman
Robotics

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Dayton - Ohio - US

Subject:
Executives

DAYTON, Ohio - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Yaskawa Motoman is pleased to announce that Doug Burnside has been appointed Vice President of North American Sales and Marketing. In this position, Burnside will be responsible for establishing and executing strategic business direction to drive growth in the North American market, as well as leadership for all sales and marketing activities.

Burnside, previously Vice President of Customer Satisfaction for Yaskawa Motoman, offers invaluable industry experience and customer focus. "Doug has made many important contributions to our company," said Steve Barhorst, President and COO of Yaskawa Motoman. "His industry expertise and knowledge of our customers' needs will help to drive and increase growth in sales, as well as help achieve our long-term goals."

Since joining Yaskawa Motoman in 2005, Burnside has been a key leader of the Customer Satisfaction Group (CSG) team, contributing significantly through the development and implementation of various customer care and aftermarket sales programs.

Earlier in his career, Burnside managed operations, sales and support at several software and telecommunications companies. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Western Michigan University.

About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 360,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. For more informationplease visit www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.

Contact
Jennifer Katchmar
***@motoman.com
End
Source:
Email:***@motoman.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yaskawa Motoman PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share