Breezy HR + GoodHire = Faster, Friendlier Background Checks
Breezy partners with GoodHire to bring seamless background screening to customers and candidates alike
Customers will be able to order a background check straight from Breezy, right inside the Candidate Profile. After they enable the integration, they'll just choose which level of screening they'd like to run, and send it off! Breezy keeps customers informed in-app every step of the way, and houses the final report alongside the rest of the candidate's documentation.
In keeping with the candidate-first approach of both Breezy and GoodHire, Brian Monahan, co-founder of GoodHire, says, "We've designed GoodHire to prevent unintentional discrimination in the employment screening process. We've discovered that giving candidates meaningful control over their information empowers them — they're no longer being judged by a background check, they're a part of the process. We think it's a more personal way to kick off the employer-employee relationship, which leads to a better relationship down the line, too."
With the GoodHire + Breezy HR integration, employers can look forward to an effortless, comprehensive set of tools to meet FCRA, state, local, and EEOC compliance regulations.
With just a name and a candidate email address from Breezy, GoodHire's experts will handle the collection of all sensitive data related to the screening and its management, transferring insurance of its security outside of your organization and allowing your team to focus on what they do best – finding and hiring exceptional talent.
Darren Bounds, Founder & CEO at Breezy HR, says of the partnership, "At Breezy, we're passionate about simplifying the recruiting process for both employers and candidates. In GoodHire, we've found a candidate-centric partner to who could perform comprehensive background screening while maintaining a simple, consumer-friendly experience for everyone involved."
About Breezy HR
With a unique, consumer-friendly approach and an insistence on effortless candidate and team experiences, Breezy's collaborative recruiting software helps organizations of all sizes attract, source, interview, and hire awesome new teammates. Founded in 2014 to align more closely with the new generation of employees' expectations of modern software, Breezy helps thousands of business across the globe hire better talent, faster. Recently recognized by Gartner as the top-rated HR and Applicant Tracking product in Customer Satisfaction, Breezy is committed to modernizing the recruiting process for the teams of tomorrow.
Breezy HR: https://breezy.hr/
About GoodHire
GoodHire is the background screening company for people who care about people. More than 48,000 employers rely on our in-house compliance experts, US-based customer service, and advanced technology. Job candidates love our award-winning True Me candidate experience. Owned by Silicon Valley-based Inflection, a Certified B Corp, GoodHire is committed to offering background checks you can feel good about.
GoodHire: https://www.goodhire.com/
