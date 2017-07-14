News By Tag
IndiaQBank.com Offers Institution Subscriptions to Help Students with Test Prep
IndiaQBank is one of the leading providers of licensing and placement test preparation software for institutions, which provides opportunities for students to put their learning into practice.
Which Institutions Qualify?
IndiaQBank provides discounted subscription services to a variety of institutions. These include the following:
· Colleges
· Medical colleges
· Licensing authorities
· Residency programs
· Teaching hospitals
· Medical schools
· Tutoring and learning centers
· Medical libraries
Any institution that could benefit from the question banks provided by IndiaQBank can qualify for one of these subscriptions.
Reasons for Institutions to Offer IndiaQBank
There are several benefits for institutions and their members alike when it comes to subscribing to IndiaQBank. First and foremost, the members of that institution – including medical students – will have significant discounts available to them when they choose to use the service. Institutions receive unique portals through which members can log in; members will have their own accounts. Institutions can utilize email and IP authentication services at no additional cost, as well. Teachers and staff can pull reports showing member activity at any time. The best part is that it only takes a few days to set up the portal and the subscription for an unlimited number of members.
Why IndiaQBank?
While there are certainly plenty of options when it comes to test prep software, IndiaQBank is widely recognized as an industry leader. Some of the reasons to choose IndiaQBank over other providers include:
· User-friendliness. IndiaQBank is web-based and accessible from a variety of devices, including mobile phones, which allows members to study from anywhere.
· Complete service for students preparing for tests like the JEE Main, USMLE Step 1, AIPGMEE, and FMGE.
· The best questions on the web today, which are written by teachers, medical service providers, and scientists.
· A solid reputation for excellent customer service and software effectiveness.
· Dedication to providing the most complete, up-to-date, and relevant banks in the industry, along with all the services students need to prepare themselves for their futures. Please visit http://www.indiaqbank.com/
