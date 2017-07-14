News By Tag
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE wins L.A. Academy of Film Awards for "Best Comedy/Horror" and "Best Ensemble"
Writer/director Gregory Blair's new horror/comedy hits the festival circuit and strikes gold, taking prizes early in the game.
The film—writer/
Glowing reviews aside, the film is already an official selection of several festivals around the world and has already won the Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards for "Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble in a Feature". Blair is thrilled with all the laurels—literal and figurative.
"We're delighted that people are liking the film," Blair says. "It doesn't take itself seriously at all. So many movies nowadays aim to be these weighty, epic experiences and it makes people eager and ready for a lightweight, silly movie they can enjoy without all the pomp and circumstance. GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is all about just having a good time and I think people are responding to that. I couldn't be more pleased."
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film and its now award-winning cast includes Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Escape The Night"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.
