YHM Designs and RWY23 Launch U.S. Airport Code Beanies

Winter Hats Embroidered with Top U.S. Airport Codes to Celebrate Your Hometown, Favorite City or Dream Destination

LAX Los Angeles Beanie - Black

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Airport

• Travel

• Apparel Industry:

• Apparel Location:

• Toronto - Ontario - Canada Subject:

• Products

Contact

Tom R. Ratcliffe

***@yhmdesigns.ca Tom R. Ratcliffe

End

-- Keep your head warm with a cozy beanie embroidered with the new YHM Designs jet logo and your favorite airport code.Now available at RWY23, these winter hats feature the three-letter IATA identifiers of 25 top airports from across the United States.Airport codes are shorthands for referring to cities and denote a sense of place in a global network. They invoke the spirit of travel, adventure, discovery and escape. They remind you of home. They inspire you with dreams. And you can celebrate them with our gear.From Boston's BOS, to Minneapolis-St. Paul's MSP, Denver's DEN, Salt Lake City's SLC and Seattle's SEA, RWY23 has you covered from East to West. And don't forget Honolulu's HNL too!The 12" knit beanie is made of 60% cotton/40% acrylic and offers a snug fit. Each hat is embroidered to order in a choice of colors: black, dark green, grey, navy blue and white.These hats also make great gifts for family members, close friends, students going off to college, expats missing home, travel lovers, or die-hard aviation fans.Beanies are available in the U.S. for $22.99 each plus applicable taxes. Shipping in the U.S. is free. Nominal shipping fees are added for international orders.RWY23 is the U.S. companion site to Canada's YHM Designs. Both RWY23 and YHM Designs offer city-themed and travel-inspired products with references to location, transit, geography and history – and more than a dash of fun!RWY23 is shorthand for Runway 23, indicating an airport runway oriented to the southwest at 230 degrees. The store specializes in cool airport code and travel stuff.YHM Designs takes its name from Hamilton, Ontario's IATA airport code of YHM. It identifies Hamilton's place in a global network.