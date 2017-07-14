News By Tag
Marketforce to host The Future of Air Transport on 14th & 15th November in London
The future passenger, Brexit, terror threats, capacity and state aid have all hit the headlines in recent months. Questions are being asked over their effects on strategies at the highest level across aviation.
· Explore the inner-workings of the minds of 12+ C-level speakers
· Delve into the make-or-break topics from forging a successful business model to weathering the Brexit storm
· Uncover the secrets to attracting and engaging passengers, inspiring loyalty in the 21st Century customer
· Learn about the increased push towards innovation and the driving forces behind it
· Network with senior decision-makers from over 35 countries worldwide
"It was very innovative. The great speakers had remarkable knowledge & experience."
- Project Co-ordinator, South African Airways
"Good line-up of speakers and interesting topics."
- Alliances Revenue Business Partner, Virgin Atlantic Airways
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Lina Perez
+44 (0)207 760 8699
***@marketforce.eu.com
