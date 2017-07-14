 
Marketforce to host The Future of Air Transport on 14th & 15th November in London

The future passenger, Brexit, terror threats, capacity and state aid have all hit the headlines in recent months. Questions are being asked over their effects on strategies at the highest level across aviation.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Future of Air Transport will bring together leaders from the top global airlines to explore the latest opportunities, challenges and solutions in this age of industry change. Join the mailing list below to be the first to hear about this year's conference.

·         Explore the inner-workings of the minds of 12+ C-level speakers

·         Delve into the make-or-break topics from forging a successful business model to weathering the Brexit storm

·         Uncover the secrets to attracting and engaging passengers, inspiring loyalty in the 21st Century customer

·         Learn about the increased push towards innovation and the driving forces behind it

·         Network with senior decision-makers from over 35 countries worldwide

"It was very innovative. The great speakers had remarkable knowledge & experience."

- Project Co-ordinator, South African Airways

"Good line-up of speakers and interesting topics."

- Alliances Revenue Business Partner, Virgin Atlantic Airways

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/transport-logistics/... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Contact
Lina Perez
+44 (0)207 760 8699
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Source:Marketforce Business Media
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com
Posted By:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
Air Transport, Aviation, Airline
Aerospace
Clerkenwell - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
