July 2017
St Paul Professional Moving Company Offers Home Moving Tips

1st Choice Movers provides advice on how to better organize your move.
 
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- There are so many things to think about when it comes to a residential move. Few things are more hectic than moving out of your home and into a new one. As moving day approaches, you likely have several loose ends to tie up and it can be difficult to keep everything organized. This is especially true when it comes to packing and planning. As professional residential movers for St Paul and the surrounding areas, 1st Choice Movers would like to offer up some of their expertise and experience to help you make a smooth and organized move.

First, make a list. Make a to-do list of everything you have to do in order to prepare for your move. Include packing, change of address, hiring residential movers, etc. If you have any upcoming moving-related appointments, write them down so you can keep track of them. This is also a great way to keep track of items you will need for your new home.

As you begin the packing process, be sure to take a look at all of your items and assess whether or not they're something you really need. Will these items bring you joy in your new home? Or, would someone else benefit from having them? Many local charitable organizations will gladly take your gently used items to help those less fortunate. This policy will aid in your effort to minimize the volume of possessions you're moving plus make your move easier and prevent clutter in your new home.

Next, label. Write a general list of what's in each box; both as far as items themselves and, if known in advance, what room they should end up in at your home. This not only helps you but your residential movers as well. Pack essential items last, allowing them to be the first thing accessed from your car or the moving truck.

Get ready to move. Tape your boxes closed once they are completely full. Also, if weight is a question on any individual box, extra taping along the seams and openings can reinforce the box itself. Your residential movers will be able to answer any questions about weight. Be sure shake your box once it is sealed and full. Should there be movement, fill them to the brim and cushion with excessive amounts of packing paper. Then, line up all of your fully packed boxes and organize them by room and get them ready for your residential movers.

1st Choice Movers is a professional moving company that is family-owned and -operated, serving St Paul and the surrounding areas. The company will assist residential and commercial clients by providing moving supplies, moving assistance and storage if needed. For more moving tips and help from residential movers, visit their blog at http://www.1stchoicemovers.com/tips-residential-movers-st...
