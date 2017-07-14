News By Tag
New White Paper from HealthMyne Reveals Breakthroughs in Quantitative Imaging for Oncology
Many radiology teams today struggle to deliver consistent, standardized treatment response data to their referrers, resulting in deficiencies in communication, including back to the patient themselves.
"The team at HealthMyne has developed a solution that addresses these challenges,"
HealthMyne focuses on sources of assessment inconsistency and ways they can be mitigated via a multi-disciplinary approach. They start by providing clinical decision support both during the interpretation of medical images by the radiologist and then as this information is reported out to the multidisciplinary team. In sum, QIDS helps radiologists thrive in the "precision medicine" era, when the focus is becoming more and more on precise monitoring of personalized treatment strategies.
The paper explores technical developments in precision medicine that underscore three points:
· Radiology can play a significant role in precision medicine by routinely extracting and curating the data contained in the medical images they interpret;
· Consistency in image acquisition, analysis, and interpretation, as well as communication of results are all crucial to the adoption of quantitative imaging;
· Radiologists along with the multidisciplinary team must work together with vendors and industry organizations to ensure suitable technologies, standards, and protocols are developed.
The white paper predicts an even more exciting future, with research showing that quantitative imaging metrics, also called radiomics, have diagnostic, prognostic and even prescriptive capabilities. ""In addition," noted Miller, "having quantitative measures is the only way in which quality of care can be effectively measured. As medicine is increasingly reimbursed based on value, radiology will need to be able to quantify the ways imaging provides value to the care continuum beyond the standard report."
About HealthMyne
HealthMyne delivers radiologist decision support within the clinical read and back out to the point of care to deliver precise patient management. With headquarters in Madison, WI, the company's proprietary Quantitative Imaging Decision Support (QIDS)™ platform begins with the radiologists' clinical workflow and extends out to the multi-disciplinary team, driving benefits within both the fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
