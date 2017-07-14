News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketforce to host The Future of General Insurance on 7th & 8th November in QEII Centre, London
The leading event for insurers in the UK and across Europe. Over 400 senior level executives come here to learn from their peers as well as meet professionals services & technology providers who can deliver new solutions for their business.
You will learn:
· How to prepare for a new age of insurance
· How to keep pace with the digital revolution
· How to drive cultural change and shape the insurance workforce of tomorrow
· How to find a marketing strategy fit for the 21st Century customer
· How to take data and analytics to the next level
· How to capitalise on the potential of AI and automation
· How to create a truly valuable proposition for the customer
· How to perfect the claims supply chain
· How to develop an innovative culture
TESTIMONIALS
'An influential conference with a very forward-thinking agenda of excellent speakers delivering insightful content'
Technical Director, AXA
"A highly relevant and well-balanced conference with great opportunities to learn from peers and external best practice"
EMEA Claims Director, Zurich
"A great conference where incumbents, innovators, thought leaders and start-ups meet & connect"
CEO & Founder, Insure A Thing
Please visit the website AT https://new.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Louie Damp
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse