 
News By Tag
* General Insurance
* Claims
* Insurance Fraud
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clerkenwell
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Marketforce to host The Future of General Insurance on 7th & 8th November in QEII Centre, London

The leading event for insurers in the UK and across Europe. Over 400 senior level executives come here to learn from their peers as well as meet professionals services & technology providers who can deliver new solutions for their business.
 
 
350x200 II new
350x200 II new
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* General Insurance
* Claims
* Insurance Fraud

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Clerkenwell - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

CLERKENWELL, England - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 event promises so much growth that we have secured a new larger venue and will be hosting multiple new conference streams. Content is being developed alongside our Advisory Board that includes 8 C-level executives from leading insurers.

You will learn:

·         How to prepare for a new age of insurance

·         How to keep pace with the digital revolution

·         How to drive cultural change and shape the insurance workforce of tomorrow

·         How to find a marketing strategy fit for the 21st Century customer

·         How to take data and analytics to the next level

·         How to capitalise on the potential of AI and automation

·         How to create a truly valuable proposition for the customer

·         How to perfect the claims supply chain

·      How to develop an innovative culture

TESTIMONIALS

'An influential conference with a very forward-thinking agenda of excellent speakers delivering insightful content'

Technical Director, AXA

"A highly relevant and well-balanced conference with great opportunities to learn from peers and external best practice"

EMEA Claims Director, Zurich

"A great conference where incumbents, innovators, thought leaders and start-ups meet & connect"

CEO & Founder, Insure A Thing

Please visit the website AT https://new.marketforce.eu.com/insurance-innovators/event... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Contact
Louie Damp
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Source:Marketforce Business Media
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com
Posted By:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketforce Business Media Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share