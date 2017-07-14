News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Starts Daydreaming Fall Promotions
MIAMI, FL– July 20, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Time To Ponder Fall Promotions." For many industries, summertime means less pressure, less hustle and bustle and Ms. Gossett suggests taking advantage of the down time in her latest blog to do a little daydreaming.
Gossett writes, "The lazy days of summer are perfect for imagining how you're going to take action when the temperatures begin to fall." She adds, "All those fall promotion opportunities are perfect to daydream about right now."
As Gossett points out, "You have Back-to-School promotions that could take on an exciting new spin. The promotional opportunity line-up is absolutely stellar: Labor Day in September, Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, Columbus Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving."
According to Gossett, "With the luxury of time on your side you could be ready to really impress with memorable promotions that make sense for your company." She continues adding, "You could easily stay in front of and remain top-of-mind with clients and prospects alike with well thought out creative promotions."
Read the entire blog at http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Danette Gossett
Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.
Click here to find out more about Gossett Marketing http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Gossett Marketing
Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 25th year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse