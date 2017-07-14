 
News By Tag
* Insulin Pen
* Diabetes
* Insulin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vasant Kunj
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


United States Insulin Pen Market 2017-2022

DPI Market Research published a latest report titled"United States Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast " to its offering
 
 
dpiresearch logo small
dpiresearch logo small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Insulin Pen
Diabetes
Insulin

Industry:
Business

Location:
Vasant Kunj - Delhi - India

VASANT KUNJ, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- United States Insulin Pen Market is expected to reach more than US$2.5 Billion by 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as diabetes patient population, user–friendly design, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices. However, low patient awareness, lack of device education and training among physicians and perception of the higher cost is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.


"United States Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2022" provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States Insulin Pen Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into insulin pen users with more focused–on reusable and prefilled insulin pen users. Market outlook in value terms has been analysed based on current and potential trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pen Market.

Browse the full report at:http://www.dpiresearch.com/report-details.php?P_ID=104

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pen Market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the Insulin Pen Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

•United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)
•United States Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)
•United States Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)
•United States Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)
•United States Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)
•United States Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)
•United States Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)
•United States Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)
•United States Insulin Pen Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System
•Key Companies Analysis
•Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pen Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

•Novo Nordisk
•Eli Lilly
•Sanofi
•Owen Mumford

Contact
Maria Rai,Sales Manager
Phone no:+91 7289949987
***@dpiresearch.com
End
Source:DPI Research
Email:***@dpiresearch.com
Posted By:***@dpiresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Insulin Pen, Diabetes, Insulin
Industry:Business
Location:Vasant Kunj - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share